Are we entering the era of Islam (Makhachev) Derangement Syndrome? (Re: the WW title)

Young Calf Kick

Young Calf Kick

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 3, 2021
Messages
6,208
Reaction score
21,755
Look, I get it. He’s not the most active champion. He’s beaten some fan favorites. He’s been given the power to kind of cherry pick opponents (which isn’t his fault but the UFC’s). The double champ fetish is causing divisions to be held up.

But if there’s any time for a champion to go for it based on in-cage accomplishments, it would surely be Islam?

I’ve read a dude here say “I’m not interested in a Islam vs JDM fight right now”. That’s an opinion I find pretty hard to believe. I think people are averse to the circumstances surrounding the fight, not to the fight itself. Islam is still the P4P #1 and you can’t say his fights haven’t been hella good at times.

What I will say, is that it has to happen quick. IF Islam manages to win the fight, hand him both belts so he can have his moment. Then, either vacate the LW belt or announce that you’re defending it right away. But you’re not gonna defend both for a long time given your level of activity.

Stop holding up the divisions and I will be A-ok with it.
 
Last edited:
Jinx_AA said:
Islam gave volk 2 chances

He also took short notice replacements twice

He absolutely deserves the shot … especially if Shavkat is still injured …
Click to expand...
4 title defenses and not 1 against a real contender at LW.
I don't blame Islam though.
I blame Arman.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
Look, I get it. He’s not the most active champion. He’s beaten some fan favorites. He’s been given the power to kind of cherry pick opponents (which isn’t his fault but the UFC’s). The double champ fetish is causing divisions to be held up.

But if there’s any time for a champion to go for it based on in-cage accomplishments, it would surely be Islam?

I’ve read a dude here say “I’m not interested in a Islam vs JDM fight right now”. That’s an opinion I find pretty hard to believe. I think people are averse to the circumstances surrounding the fight, not to the fight itself. Islam is still the P4P #1 and you can’t say his fights haven’t been hella good at times.

What I will say, is that it has to happen quick. IF Islam manages to win the fight, hand him both belts so he can have his moment. Then, either vacate the LW belt or announce that you’re defending it. You’re not gonna do it both.

Stop holding up the divisions and I will be A-ok with it.
Click to expand...
Jumping up cherrypicking JDM and possibly winning running down again just because Shavkat would absolutely maul him is not a good look.
 
Hes completely entitled to an immediate shot. Hes p4p no1 and WW has had weak champs for years now. It'd be different if he was an also ran champ moving up to a killer division.

Personally i'd be more interested in seeing Islam/Ilia though. I like JDM but I dont think he has anything at all for Islam.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Hes completely entitled to an immediate shot. Hes p4p no1 and WW has had weak champs for years now. It'd be different if he was an also ran champ moving up to a killer division.

Personally i'd be more interested in seeing Islam/Ilia though. I like JDM but I dont think he has anything at all for Islam.
Click to expand...
Entitled is the correct word judging from how he's bitching about Ilia to prove himself at LW when he's never proven himself at WW. Just stack Ilias two last fights up against Islams last two and the entitlement becomes crystal clear.
 
I think it’s ok for mofo to try to go for a second belt. Only thing why I think it’s not cool, is the state of WW. If it would be like FLW or BW where the champ has already fought almost everyone, I would be calling for it.

We all know that he is not going to jump in between weight classes on a tight schedule, and be active in both divisions, so the only reasonable thing to do is to vacate the LW belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,405
Messages
57,285,852
Members
175,623
Latest member
Nivek

Share this page

Back
Top