Are we entering the era of Islam (Makhachev) Derangement Syndrome? (Re: the WW title)

Look, I get it. He’s not the most active champion. He’s beaten some fan favorites. He’s been given the power to kind of cherry pick opponents (which isn’t his fault but the UFC’s). The double champ fetish is causing divisions to be held up.



But if there’s any time for a champion to go for it based on in-cage accomplishments, it would surely be Islam?



I’ve read a dude here say “I’m not interested in a Islam vs JDM fight right now”. That’s an opinion I find pretty hard to believe. I think people are averse to the circumstances surrounding the fight, not to the fight itself. Islam is still the P4P #1 and you can’t say his fights haven’t been hella good at times.



What I will say, is that it has to happen quick. IF Islam manages to win the fight, hand him both belts so he can have his moment. Then, either vacate the LW belt or announce that you’re defending it right away. But you’re not gonna defend both for a long time given your level of activity.



Stop holding up the divisions and I will be A-ok with it.