Hey folks, instead of just getting mad about the rage bait of the day I was thinking we could have a stimulating discussion of a broader concept. In 1918 the German philosopher Oswald Spengler wrote his magnum opus, The Undergoing of the Eveninglands, or The Descent of the Occident, where he argues essentially that collectives of mankind exists as a kind of biological entity and thus civilization undergoes a kind of life cycle similar to an organism or biosphere.



In this conceptualization history is not linear, but rather it is cyclical, displaying patterns which Spengler views in the analogy of the four seasons. Thus civilizations have springs of blooming emergence, radiant summers exemplifying excellence, an autumn of stagnation and decay, and a winter of austerity and bleakness.



In 1918 Spengler viewed Europe as entering its autumn phase and predicted the early 21st century would see Europe enter its winter phase which would coincide with a rise of Caesarism.



Surely it's lost on nobody here that the emergence of the MAGA Era has seen plenty of praise for one dubbed The God Emperor and an increased willingness to step outside the framework of liberalism, AKA to turn towards Caesarean inclinations. Meanwhile the detractors label MAGA as cultish, fascist, and naziesque. Understandably someone within the liberal framework would see similarities with the ideologies outside it with which they are most familiar. People will say such statements are jokes or exaggerations, but such rhetorical devices are often belayed with an underlying truth. Surely it's not a coincidence that both right and left seem to hinting at the fulfillment of Spengler's prophecy.



So what do you guys think? Was Spengler on to something? If so what season do you think your civilization is in? If you think he was wrong, what alternative model would you propose? And the question that will probably get the most answers, to what extent is MAGA Caesarean?