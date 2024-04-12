Social Are we created by someone what do you think ?

If you think about it, that sperm has to have some host to grow and turn into human being , and thats where the key is, right ?
So how can we expect that human like creature appears just like that from the scratch , with no host to develop initially ?
Does this makes sense ?
 
1077f478f3fff0f2c96478c1185034ce.jpg
 
I believe we were created, with what purpose, and was it benevolent or something else...we'll probably never know. But then you start going backward and arrive at "who created the creator" stuff. Lloyd Pye had some interesting ideas that make you think about lots of stuff we take for granted. Don't know if mainstream science can refute his claims that we were genetically tampered with a long time ago:

 
