Elections Are we close to an uprising?

Crazy Source

Crazy Source

Chasing It
Yellow Card
Joined
Jan 26, 2025
Messages
10,548
Reaction score
16,328
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
 
Crazy Source said:
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
Click to expand...

Well, Yarvin penned an article for his substack where he called this administration an utter failure and stated he is likely leaving the US because he thinks the prorelatiat will do bad things to him and his cultists.

That's as good of news as you could get as to how threatened they feel. Which is why they're attempting to make reform impossible.
 
Translation: I'm desperate, have no direction in my life and wanna see everything burn.
 
And for the record, none of you will do fuck all as long as your fed, and they'll make sure there's enough for you all to eat,
 
Sinister said:
Well, Yarvin penned an article for his substack where he called this administration an utter failure and stated he is likely leaving the US because he thinks the prorelatiat will do bad things to him and his cultists.

That's as good of news as you could get as to how threatened they feel. Which is why they're attempting to make reform impossible.
Click to expand...

Man fuck Yarvin.

All my homies hate Yarvin.
 
shunyata said:
Man fuck Yarvin.

All my homies hate Yarvin.
Click to expand...

I literally chuckled out loud when he dropped that article. He's terrified. I mean, it's because he thinks not dismantling the Government altogether was the biggest mistake, but its still hilarious

Broke Lester said:
And for the record, none of you will do fuck all as long as your fed, and they'll make sure there's enough for you all to eat,
Click to expand...

Good thing the Admin made good on those lower grosheries and are making sure people wont starve by not bankrupting farmers, decimating their workforces, and cutting things like SNAP...o wait...
 
I feel the memes like this that people would smugly post when "the other side" would talk about revolution is relevant here

194aph.jpg
 
Sinister said:
I literally chuckled out loud when he dropped that article. He's terrified. I mean, it's because he thinks not dismantling the Government altogether was the biggest mistake, but its still hilarious



Good thing the Admin made good on those lower grosheries and are making sure people wont starve by not bankrupting farmers, decimating their workforces, and cutting things like SNAP...o wait...
Click to expand...
The food might change, but you still won't be hungry.
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
I feel the memes like this that people would smugly post when "the other side" would talk about revolution is relevant here

194aph.jpg
Click to expand...

One of the key differences between leftist uprisings and fascist coups is that leftists aren't delusional about eliminating everyone who oppose them. That's not even the goal. The miners who fought the Battle of Blair Mountain werent TRYING to take over the Government. They lost that battle, but their goals were realized in the long run.

The worst move this regime (or the desired Vance 30-year dictatorship) could do would be to unleash full Military force against any domestic Civilians. The entire World would watch it happen live. There is NO covert way to do it with the prominence of cell phones here. Doing something at that scale would crumble this regime even faster.
 
Last edited:
Crazy Source said:
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
Click to expand...

The left is too passive to bear arms on the government, and the right would never do it against their side, regardless of anything. So no.
 
Broke Lester said:
The food might change, but you still won't be hungry.
Click to expand...

Nice swerve. The point is the cost of living + grosheries set of issues is not going away and this regime seems to believe they can leverage civil obedience USING hunger and poverty.

Seems pretty counterintuitive to your prescription for avoiding civil uprising.
 
Roids said:
The left is too passive to bear arms on the government, and the right would never do it against their side, regardless of anything. So no.
Click to expand...
The left? I have an 870 ready with 00. You think that if we want healthcare and education paid for that we don't carry guns? Bruh.............
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Law Stop the steal and Kari lake lawyer enters WH to investigate 2020 elections
2
Replies
26
Views
559
WhitestKidU’Know
WhitestKidU’Know

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,710
Messages
58,001,532
Members
175,901
Latest member
alecnatt32

Share this page

Back
Top