Crazy Source
Chasing It
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2025
- Messages
- 10,548
- Reaction score
- 16,328
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
Well, Yarvin penned an article for his substack where he called this administration an utter failure and stated he is likely leaving the US because he thinks the prorelatiat will do bad things to him and his cultists.
That's as good of news as you could get as to how threatened they feel. Which is why they're attempting to make reform impossible.
Man fuck Yarvin.
All my homies hate Yarvin.
And for the record, none of you will do fuck all as long as your fed, and they'll make sure there's enough for you all to eat,
Nope. I have lots of people and animals I care about.Translation: I'm desperate, have no direction in my life and wanna see everything burn.
Sounds threatening.And for the record, none of you will do fuck all as long as your fed, and they'll make sure there's enough for you all to eat,
The food might change, but you still won't be hungry.I literally chuckled out loud when he dropped that article. He's terrified. I mean, it's because he thinks not dismantling the Government altogether was the biggest mistake, but its still hilarious
Good thing the Admin made good on those lower grosheries and are making sure people wont starve by not bankrupting farmers, decimating their workforces, and cutting things like SNAP...o wait...
Then why are you pondering gloom and doom?Nope. I have lots of people and animals I care about.
I feel the memes like this that people would smugly post when "the other side" would talk about revolution is relevant here
See this guy gets it.Not a chance. Bellies are too full and plenty on the toob.
Is it possible? We have the right to bear arms. If enough of the population revolts is there any way to make a difference in politics?
Who said anything about doom and gloom? Oil?Then why are you pondering gloom and doom?
The food might change, but you still won't be hungry.
The left? I have an 870 ready with 00. You think that if we want healthcare and education paid for that we don't carry guns? Bruh.............The left is too passive to bear arms on the government, and the right would never do it against their side, regardless of anything. So no.
Not a chance. Bellies are too full and plenty on the toob.