Are we all in agreement the cage is and always has been better than a ring for MMA

jeff7b9 said:
Ring is WAY better for viewing experience and corners beget violence.

Add in the ring orgs usually allowed knees, soccer kicks and stomps and ring>cage
i know we like our chaos but those abilities practically cripple fighters even more and shorten their already shortened life spans to even more drastic extremes.
 
mixmastermo said:
That thing refs would do where they'd stop the momentum of a fight on the ground then have the fighters move to re-center them in the ring was ridiculous, IMO
As a longtime Pride FC guy, I have always believed cages were much better than rings.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Dude I'm just talking about rings vs cages, not promotions and different rulesets.

Specifically I am talking about how grappling can get out of hand in a ring and the ref has to intervene to get the fighters to move. The dominant grappler is at a disadvantage here.

In a cage that doesn't happen. The only time a ref interferes is when there is NO action- he will stand them back up.
 
jeff7b9 said:
<PlusJuan>
This man understands.
Cutting corners and blasting wrestlers with kicks and elbows like intended.
<mirkoice>
 
mixmastermo said:
ring has dem retro pride vibes but the cage helps mma distinguish itself from boxing. grappling on the cage fence also opens up a lot more strategies.
 
I love the ring for the camera angles you get but hate it for any time it's grappling near the ropes, it's just straight up stupid.
 
