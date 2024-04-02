Are we all in agreement the cage is and always has been better than a ring for MMA

mixmastermo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2009
- Messages
- 7,021
- Reaction score
- 6,403
That thing refs would do where they'd stop the momentum of a fight on the ground then have the fighters move to re-center them in the ring was ridiculous, IMO
Only on a first date if you are approximate 15 or youngerI don't think slowly rubbing your pelvis against another fighter for one whole round counts as action.
i know we like our chaos but those abilities practically cripple fighters even more and shorten their already shortened life spans to even more drastic extremes.Ring is WAY better for viewing experience and corners beget violence.
Add in the ring orgs usually allowed knees, soccer kicks and stomps and ring>cage
As a longtime Pride FC guy, I have always believed cages were much better than rings.That thing refs would do where they'd stop the momentum of a fight on the ground then have the fighters move to re-center them in the ring was ridiculous, IMO
Examples of crippled fighters please.i know we like our chaos but those abilities practically cripple fighters even more and shorten their already shortened life spans to even more drastic extremes.
Dude I'm just talking about rings vs cages, not promotions and different rulesets.Ring is WAY better for viewing experience and corners beget violence.
Add in the ring orgs usually allowed knees, soccer kicks and stomps and ring>cage
Ring is WAY better for viewing experience and corners beget violence.
Add in the ring orgs usually allowed knees, soccer kicks and stomps and ring>cage
you want mentally or physically? mentally, you can find plenty of tito compilations and look through strickland's twitter.Examples of crippled fighters please.
ring has dem retro pride vibes but the cage helps mma distinguish itself from boxing. grappling on the cage fence also opens up a lot more strategies.Dude I'm just talking about rings vs cages, not promotions and different rulesets.
Specifically I am talking about how grappling can get out of hand in a ring and the ref has to intervene to get the fighters to move. The dominant grappler is at a disadvantage here.
In a cage that doesn't happen. The only time a ref interferes is when there is NO action- he will stand them back up.