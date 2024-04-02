Are we all in agreement the cage is and always has been better than a ring for MMA

jeff7b9 said: Ring is WAY better for viewing experience and corners beget violence.



Add in the ring orgs usually allowed knees, soccer kicks and stomps and ring>cage Click to expand...

Dude I'm just talking about rings vs cages, not promotions and different rulesets.Specifically I am talking about how grappling can get out of hand in a ring and the ref has to intervene to get the fighters to move. The dominant grappler is at a disadvantage here.In a cage that doesn't happen. The only time a ref interferes is when there is NO action- he will stand them back up.