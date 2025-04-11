Are UFC fighters on average older than in the past?

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 20,232
- Reaction score
- 1,489
Looking at the featherweight top 10 and there isn't a single fighter under the age of 30 in it.
Am I just imagining that 10 years ago the top 10 would be filled with people in their 20s?
Heavyweight has always had older fighters because power is the last thing to go, but I felt like the lighter guys were usually young.
Am I just imagining that 10 years ago the top 10 would be filled with people in their 20s?
Heavyweight has always had older fighters because power is the last thing to go, but I felt like the lighter guys were usually young.