Are UFC fighters on average older than in the past?

Looking at the featherweight top 10 and there isn't a single fighter under the age of 30 in it.

Am I just imagining that 10 years ago the top 10 would be filled with people in their 20s?

Heavyweight has always had older fighters because power is the last thing to go, but I felt like the lighter guys were usually young.
 
Somewhat unrelated but I do often shake my head when I see 31/32/33 year old fighters in LFA or other promotions begging for UFC calls.

You're going to enjoy a 12/12 contract for what? 3 years? Then what buddy.

Brutal sport at times.
 
Maybe not too different overall but yes you don't seem to see many young champs in their mid 20s anymore, Ilia is the closest recently, won the belt at 27. Back in the day you had Aldo, GSP, Jones, Penn, Mir, etc winning the belt at 25 or younger.
 
The answer is, yes. Every fighter is older than they were yesterday...👴
I think with athletes becoming on average more complete and well versed in various martial arts*, experience, understanding how to pace yourself, when to use some techniques and win rounds in the eyes of the judges is more valuable than being in your athletic peak.

*it's true however that in many cases the UFC is downgrading its roster. We just saw a card with TWO kimura wins. Maybe this will recede provided the UFC keeps hiring shitty brawlers.
 
They worked their whole career to get to that point. I think it's a validation thing.

Plus if you want to open a gym or whatever then bring able to advertise yourself as a UFC fighter helps
 
MMA is different because you need skills from multiple sports, and you need to learn to integrate and strategize with them. The UFC really doesn't have a talent pool of its own- it has fighters from other combat sports that decide to take up MMA; you could see how these factors lead to an older-than-usual population of athletes for a professional sport.

It can take a long time to learn the sport- resulting in older elite fighters than in most sports. Chuck Olives and Werdum are examples of guys that peaked a long time after their physical prime because it took them that long to perfect their skills.
 
That's kinda how time works. It goes by, people get older.
 
Maybe 10 or 15 years ago I could understand when the UFC had a lot less fighters and a higher concentration of elite fighters, I could understand the prestige argument. But now they have a card a week and a ton of regional level fighters on the roster so where is the prestige?
 
Fighters are training smarter now. Better nutritionists, better physical therapy, etc etc. It's stretching careers out a bit longer. And in a sport where you need to acquire a vast array of skills, obviously this extra time is useful
 
