It's all just good old fashioned corruption masquerading as politics.



It's all a big grift. The people behind this shit are raking in billions in profits and handing out millions to their stooges in both governments and the media and regulatory bodies etc to grease the wheels.



You'll never be able to root it out and expose the corruption because they're literally all in on it to some degree. Even the ones who don't think they are. That's how it works.



That's why there's always stories about how 'this politician who said he was against this actually took money from blah blah blah.'



Because that's what they do. They donate money to you through a shell company so if you ever go after them, their stooges in the media can go 'actually new evidence shows that guy took money from them in 2006!!!!'



Even the shit between Israel and Palestine isn't really about religion or racism, it's all just about money. Bombs cost money and bomb manufacturers are making bank off that conflict.