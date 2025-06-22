Why did you
@Silver
what do you think about the long-standing and deeply intertwined relationship between the United States and Israel ?
Over the years, especially during the Trump administration, we've seen incredibly strong support for Israeli policies , from moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, to endorsing controversial settlements, to recent military coordination against Iran. Some claim Trump acted as if he were advancing Israel's interests first.
On the flip side, others argue that Israel often acts in line with U.S. geopolitical strategies , essentially making it a key outpost for American interests in the Middle East.
So,
Are U.S. presidents (Trump included) acting as pawns of Israeli influence, or vice versa?
Is the U.S.–Israel alliance more about mutual strategy, or is there an imbalance of power and influence?
