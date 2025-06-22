Opinion Are U.S. Presidents Pawns of Israel or Is Israel a Pawn of U.S. Strategy?

what do you think about the long-standing and deeply intertwined relationship between the United States and Israel ?

Over the years, especially during the Trump administration, we've seen incredibly strong support for Israeli policies , from moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, to endorsing controversial settlements, to recent military coordination against Iran. Some claim Trump acted as if he were advancing Israel's interests first.
On the flip side, others argue that Israel often acts in line with U.S. geopolitical strategies , essentially making it a key outpost for American interests in the Middle East.

Are U.S. presidents (Trump included) acting as pawns of Israeli influence, or vice versa?
Is the U.S.–Israel alliance more about mutual strategy, or is there an imbalance of power and influence?

 
There are plenty of reports of high level negotiations between Iran Turkey and the US and all was thrown in disarray when Israel unilaterally went to war against Iran


Israel guys can cry antisemitism all they want here but its clear by now who is the pawn here
 
I think it just goes back to ww2 and us feeling protective of them since.

I think it's also that the middle east is strategically important and Israel is the best friend we got in the region


But it's a lot more fun to talk about juice controlling the world conspiracies than to look for the simplest/ most likely explanations
 
Certain politicians are pawns for Israel.

Considering Trump is the self proclaimed peace candidate. His administrations messaging of the past week has been horrendous. Especially considering this was a situation he directly caused during his first term.
 
It's all just good old fashioned corruption masquerading as politics.

It's all a big grift. The people behind this shit are raking in billions in profits and handing out millions to their stooges in both governments and the media and regulatory bodies etc to grease the wheels.

You'll never be able to root it out and expose the corruption because they're literally all in on it to some degree. Even the ones who don't think they are. That's how it works.

That's why there's always stories about how 'this politician who said he was against this actually took money from blah blah blah.'

Because that's what they do. They donate money to you through a shell company so if you ever go after them, their stooges in the media can go 'actually new evidence shows that guy took money from them in 2006!!!!'

Even the shit between Israel and Palestine isn't really about religion or racism, it's all just about money. Bombs cost money and bomb manufacturers are making bank off that conflict.
 
Writing off the relationship as pawns or massive corruption is lazy. It's a relationship that goes back decades and the US decisionmaking apparatus lags behind public opinion by a lot. Not to mention Trump is extremely transactional and doesn't think more than his next step, which other countries are able to capitalize on.
 
Maybe when they talk, you should listen for once

 
Israel undermines America and uses it as it wants

 
Which country uses a lobby to give millions and millions of dollars to bribe the other country politicians so they advance their interests before their own ?

www.opensecrets.org

Pro-Israel Recipients

See aggregated party breakdowns and incumbency status of recipients of contributions from Pro-Israel industries/interest groups for every election cycle from 1998 to 2024.
www.opensecrets.org www.opensecrets.org
 
I think it just goes back to ww2 and us feeling protective of them since.

I think it's also that the middle east is strategically important and Israel is the best friend we got in the region


But it's a lot more fun to talk about juice controlling the world conspiracies than to look for the simplest/ most likely explanations
tell-me-lies.gif
 
Personally, I have wondered the same thing, but ultimately, potus must be the pawn since we pay Israel billions each year and they give us nothing in return
They are world leaders in things like cybersecurity and military defense systems. We get to see how various weapons and defense systems work in real time.

Other than that, they are also world leaders in technological innovation and medical research. The US has multiple companies with tech centers there for development which directly benefits our citizens and businesses.

I wouldn't disagree that we do too much for them, but saying they give us nothing isn't accurate either. This is aside from the benefits we get from their intelligence and holding a foothold in the Middle East for future operations if necessary.
 
Writing off the relationship as pawns or massive corruption is lazy. It's a relationship that goes back decades and the US decisionmaking apparatus lags behind public opinion by a lot. Not to mention Trump is extremely transactional and doesn't think more than his next step, which other countries are able to capitalize on.
NATO is a stronger ally and Trump had no issue throwing them under the bus even.

Israel outright sabotaged Trump's administration efforts through an ally in Turkey with Iran to try to avoid a conflict, not to mention that Israel was behind's Trumps scrapping the Iranian deal in the first place leading to the conflict.

The gaslight is real, there are no allies in the Middle East, only interests and American top interests in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia and Turkey, helping Israel just pushes those allies away.

China is going to step in eventually once the dust settles
 
