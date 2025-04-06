Are Torrez Finney 4 significant strikes the lowest ever in a decision win?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
21
Views
406
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,937
Messages
57,129,317
Members
175,552
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top