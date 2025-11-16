International Are things heating up in Mexico?

I saw a number of people, including Alex Jones posting about a large protest today. Does this have any actual teeth or just fake news by Alex Jones and such?

Seems if the presidential palace was being swarmed, they would open fire, especially with law enforcement being attacked.







 
A mayor was assassinated by the cartels. He was apparently popular locally and was killed as part of a gang war.

The Mexican government isn't really powerful enough to stop the Cartels. They can attempt it but they will be assassinated. It would take a full blown civil war to beat them, and even then, the army is corrupt too. So it's hard to say how it would shake out.
 
I wish them well but the odds are stacked against them. Fuck the cartel and the corrupt government of Mexico.
The people should rise up and demand a better government that serves the people instead of the Cartels.

Mexico is a narco state.
Agree with you both…. But if they are in bed with cartels, police and presidential guard or whatever being attacked, how these young people not simply being fucked up? They look unarmed, just a large crowd. The cops or whatever are being beaten and attacked, you would think they would be fighting back more. Let alone Cartels roll up and kill some.

I dont know much about Mexico, so I am curious to the whole situation
 
Agree with you both…. But if they are in bed with cartels, police and presidential guard or whatever being attacked, how these young people not simply being fucked up? They look unarmed, just a large crowd. The cops or whatever are being beaten and attacked, you would think they would be fighting back more. Let alone Cartels roll up and kill some.

I dont know much about Mexico, so I am curious to the whole situation

I dont know much about Mexico, so I am curious to the whole situation
Part of that whole includes the Cartel's influence in the US. They have help with banks, politicians, pretty much all of the things they have in Mexico.

"They are dug in like an Alabama tick.".
 
Agree with you both…. But if they are in bed with cartels, police and presidential guard or whatever being attacked, how these young people not simply being fucked up? They look unarmed, just a large crowd. The cops or whatever are being beaten and attacked, you would think they would be fighting back more. Let alone Cartels roll up and kill some.

I dont know much about Mexico, so I am curious to the whole situation

I dont know much about Mexico, so I am curious to the whole situation
Probably orders from above. Deaths could spark greater protests or even riots that is what im guessing.
 
This is a good thing to protest about. Who wouldn’t get sick of seeing people hanging from bridge overpasses on your way to work? Cartels are ridiculously brutal and torture people and their families for not playing ball with them. They murder officials and cops that they can’t buy off and are basically untouchable there. The government needs to get their heads out of their collective asses and so something about the cartel violence.
 
Do you have that same fervor when it comes to the oligarchs that are bleeding the middle class in America?
The oligarchs in America are not hanging people's daughters upside down and cutting them in half with a chain saw while their parents watch. You can go to school here and study hard, go to medical school, get a pHD and become a millionaire.

You can become a plumber and make 50 dollars an hour with pension.

You can be an onlyfans model and make a ton of money

You can be a mechanic and make decent money

You can work hard, get promoted to assistant manager, then get promoted to manager and make enough to be comfortable
 
The oligarchs in America are not hanging people's daughters upside down and cutting them in half with a chain saw while their parents watch. You can go to school here and study hard, go to medical school, get a pHD and become a millionaire.

You can become a plumber and make 50 dollars an hour with pension.

You can be an onlyfans model and make a ton of money

You can be a mechanic and make decent money

You can work hard, get promoted to assistant manager, then get promoted to manager and make enough to be comfortable
I fucking feel alot of that!!!!!!!!

There are just as many that do that and fail through no fault of their own.

I can frame houses or landscape or drive a forklift.

Or I can buy a penny stock at $0.06 and cash at $3. Ridiculous.
 
