Are they kidding with Volk vs Yair II?

Juan "Decisión Unánime" EvloevMe thinks Movsar needs to change his name to Juan and start fighting out of Tijuana if he wants a title shot.
So far the only thing I haveseen even hinting at this match is a sherdog posters making a thread with no source, so just wait a bit until there is something even slightly substantial
This must be a joke. Volk mauled Yair the first time and has only gotten craftier whilst Yair has stayed the same. Surely Evloev?
Media members do the rankings so sometimes you'll end up with a tie number. Not sure the specifics around all that.look at the FW ranking
#1 Holloway wtf?
#2 Lopes
#3 Topuria wtf again
#4 yair
#4 evloev
Why is there a tie with two #4s? And what ranked fighter had Yair beat? Emmett? What rank is he? Evloev has three top 10 wins include against #2 Lopes.
it’s been shit for the past few years, i noticed it when they opted to give the shot to Oliviera instead of Justin Gaethje. Constant rematches and fights that don’t make sense. Lopez vs Yair is right there for the making, Volkanovski vs Evloev. Topuria vs Arman,It's the most annoyed I've been with matchmaking maybe ever.....and I guarantee Yair knocks Volk out cold just to fuck with me more.