Are they kidding with Volk vs Yair II?

So far the only thing I haveseen even hinting at this match is a sherdog posters making a thread with no source, so just wait a bit until there is something even slightly substantial
 
If they give it to Yair, I’m quitting watching this sport. This ain’t WWE, and O malley already got a BS title shot.

Yair lost (TKO & SUB) to Volk and Ortega, wins 1 (Dec) to Pitbull, he doesn’t deserve shiiitttttt. Let him fight Diego in Noche.
 
Yair is a little ridiculous with his expectations

Watch’em catch Volk this time around and fuck up the Fw division ha
 
But there something substantial - Ali clearly stated that his client Evloev would not be getting the next title shot.

And once we know that, it's not hard to connect the dots from there.
 
look at the FW ranking
#1 Holloway wtf?
#2 Lopes
#3 Topuria wtf again
#4 yair
#4 evloev

Why is there a tie with two #4s? And what ranked fighter had Yair beat? Emmett? What rank is he? Evloev has three top 10 wins include against #2 Lopes.
 
Volk won't accept the Yair rematch, it's pointless. Only beating Movsar will redeem his legacy. He needs Movsar more than Movsar needs him.
 
Media members do the rankings so sometimes you'll end up with a tie number. Not sure the specifics around all that.

But yeah, Max, Topuria, and probably Ortega don't belong in the rankings if all of them are going to LW.

If UFC really wants Evloev to take a loss Volk is probably the best person to get that done.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
It's the most annoyed I've been with matchmaking maybe ever.....and I guarantee Yair knocks Volk out cold just to fuck with me more.
Click to expand...
it’s been shit for the past few years, i noticed it when they opted to give the shot to Oliviera instead of Justin Gaethje. Constant rematches and fights that don’t make sense. Lopez vs Yair is right there for the making, Volkanovski vs Evloev. Topuria vs Arman,
 
Yair folded like a lawn chair in their first fight. Doesn't deserve another crack after that.
 
