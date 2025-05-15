Are these signs clear indication that a girl lives a double life as an escort?

I

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
3,058
Reaction score
1,742
- Shes puts on party mingel clothes each time after work.

- She wears much more make-up than at work when leaving in these clothes

- She works daytime 90% of the time in a job that is both.

- she claims to be in love with a guy but is still sleeping with other men, including a couple of hours away. (Could of course be just an open relationship)

-She admits to having daddy issues.


I am only interested in the technical question of getting cash for sex and companionship, not whether shes a slut.
 
Last edited:
Say she is going home to the Guy she is supposedly in Love with..why would she put on extra make-up..

The amount of make-up when she leaves work is very whoreish. Clownish

That was my nr one clue.

And working daytime only..
 
Intermission said:
- Shes puts on party mingel clothes each time after work.

- She wears much more make-up than at work when leaving in these clothes

- She works daytime 90% of the time in a job that is both.

- she claims to be in love with a guy but is still sleeping with other men, including a couple of hours away. (Could of course be just an open relationship)

-She admits to daddy issues.


I am only interested in the technical question of getting cash for sex and companionship, not whether shes a slut.
Click to expand...
she just look like a bartender to me...
 
Sonny Qc said:
she just look like a bartender to me...
Click to expand...

Is it really common for women to doll up after work in the middle of the day? Sexy clothing too.

Maybe she just goes on dates but I dunno ... It seems fishy to me. She does it every single time.

If she works later shifts she also does it.
 
Sounds kinda familiar 🤔


Also are you roleplaying a balkan person online ? Is that you in the pic you posted in the sticky thread ?
 
Sounds like she looks good and that makes her an escort in your opinion...

She is a hottie about town more than at work and that gets you questioning her? IDK man. Sounds like many gals out there.
 
TS, you got issues. First of all, doesn't seem like any of your business how she dresses or what sort of makeup she wears. Your comments around this come across as very judgmental and superficial. Also, yes it is common for women to get dolled up after work for their man.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Sounds like she looks good and that makes her an escort in your opinion...

She is a hottie about town more than at work and that gets you questioning her? IDK man. Sounds like many gals out there.
Click to expand...

No, but clown amount of make-up is a red flag when she usually doesn't have that much.

That man is still at work sometimes when she does it before going home.
 
HomeCheese said:
TS, you got issues. First of all, doesn't seem like any of your business how she dresses or what sort of makeup she wears. Your comments around this come across as very judgmental and superficial. Also, yes it is common for women to get dolled up after work for their man.
Click to expand...
She has wanted to hang out with me . So it is my issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,754
Messages
57,302,236
Members
175,630
Latest member
PussyDestroyer1405

Share this page

Back
Top