Are there any Spaniards on this forum?

I'm in Spain all month, and just wondering is UFC popular here? I would imagine with Ilia fighting this weekend there would be some interest?

I was in Alicante last week, I think Topuria lives there. This weekend I'm in Malaga and wondering where people normally watch it here?

I could try to stream it form my laptop, but do they normally show it on TV here? Or in bars? I guess the main card would start around 4am here, so not sure where to watch it? Any suggestions?
 
They haven’t conquered this forum yet but when they do it may be the beginning of another empirical reign
 
