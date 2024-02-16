Are there any Spaniards on this forum?

Koro_11
I'm in Spain all month, and just wondering is UFC popular here? I would imagine with Ilia fighting this weekend there would be some interest?
I was in Alicante last week, I think Topuria lives there. This weekend I'm in Malaga and wondering where people normally watch it here?
I could try to stream it form my laptop, but do they normally show it on TV here? Or in bars? I guess the main card would start around 4am here, so not sure where to watch it? Any suggestions?
