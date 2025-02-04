  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Are there any interviews with Lee Murray?

I just got done watching the recent documentary about Lee Murray, Catching Lightning, and I was curious to see what his personality was like, but there's very little footage, even in the documentary of Lee Murray being interviewed. There's audio of a prison interview and there's a brief post-fight interview in the cage with Rogan and that seems to be it. Youtube gives me nothing beyond that.

Is there any other video of him being interviewed?
 
There was am amazing one on Bloody Elbow, but the new owner 404'd the old articles.

Some cliff from the deleted interview:

Lee was doing many burpees per day.
Lee was hoping that one day he would be pardoned.
Lee was watching porno of Tito's wife on a laptop
He was getting special treatment in jail
He got caught planning an escape and they added another 10 years

He got into loads of trouble for that one...

I just found this one, which is ok...

https://middleeasy.com/mma-news/ult...e-murray-directly-from-his-moroccan-prison-2/

#FreeLeeMurray
 
He posted a bunch on here back in the days with some of his training partners who would tell wild stories about the street fights he was in ( not just the famous one )

I wonder if those still exist at all somewhere in the data base.
 
They made Chopper and Bronson, but where's the Lee Murray feature length R rated film?
 
BE: How long do you need to get ready for a professional MMA fight?

LM: Not long. I always keep myself in shape. You will never catch me looking like Johny Hendricks with a fat gut.
1738716949959.gif
 
