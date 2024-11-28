Are there any heterosexual male flight attendants?

I know this is 2024 and men can do all kinds of women jobs like nurse, dishwasher, prostitute...

And it doesn't even make them gay anymore.

But for some reason I've never seen a non-gay male stewardess. And I fly a lot. Is stewardess the last career that a hetero man just can't break into?

It's like there's a ceiling made of, I dunno, glass or something. And we just can't break through.
 
There probably are some who regularly have sexual relations with his female co-workers at each stop.
 
Unless they are flamboyantly gay like Richard Simmons, it's hard to tell if a male flight attendant is gay or not. I fly Southwest often and I've seen some flight attendants that I thought were maintenance dudes.

Honestly, flying today can turn violent especially on budget airlines so we need some straight men who's not afraid to throw down to act as in flight bouncers
 
Also " I've never seen a non-gay male stewardess." how do you know they are gay?
You asked if you blow them and they all said yes?
 
