Are there any good vegan MMA fighters?

Threetrees
He/Him
@plutonium
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2009
- Messages
- 50,348
- Reaction score
- 4,946
I don't feel like there are, am I missing somebody?
He's a pescatarian, no?
Imagine being vegan lmaoMalnourished vegan manlet detected
Na vegan my man.
I'd feel so dissapointed being a vegan with the munchies though.
Diaz Bros., Sugar Sean O'malley if Ostarine is vegan. Heard that Nunes ain't a fan of meat, may be a pescatarian.
In MMA: the Diaz brothers
In boxing: Timothy Bradley (world champion), David Haye (world champion)
Is eating pussy vegan?
Is eating pussy vegan?