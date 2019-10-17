Are there any good vegan MMA fighters?

I don't feel like there are, am I missing somebody?
 
Diaz Bros., Sugar Sean O'malley if Ostarine is vegan. Heard that Nunes ain't a fan of meat, may be a pescatarian.
 
In MMA: the Diaz brothers

In boxing: Timothy Bradley (world champion), David Haye (world champion)
 
Mac Danzig was good for a time but unfortunately fell off. Dude had skills but struggled to put it together and would lose to people who on paper he should’ve beaten.
 
sampuncher said:
Is eating pussy vegan?
Click to expand...
eWQkSBR_d.jpg


All I'm saying is that we need to look into it
 
