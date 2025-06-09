650lb Sumo
Not a fan of the Gracies but give the Devil his due, a few years ago I think it was they used to do a quick Gracie Breakdown video after UFC events, showing the entries and chain of movements and adjustments for at least some of the subs. They don't seem to do that any more, not could I find anyone else doing it. I liked those videos and if there's anyone doing anything like that now please post their channel here. This latest event having some cool sub action.