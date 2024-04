Right here..



I am 39 so I have been watching this sport since UFC 1,



I was 13 at the time..



I used to rent the old UFC Videos on VHS in my local Video Store. The kids around here are like "WTF is a video store" Yes I know..



I did not watch the sport much through HS, until my early 20's I got back into the sport with UFC 40, and the first Ken/Tito Fight. I had never seen Tito fight, but knew Ken from the old UFC days and his WWE Run. I was blown away by that fight, and Tito's performance. From then on I was a diehard Tito Fan. Nobody around here sadly really saw him fight, or was around in his heyday. They just repeat the BS Dana White says about Tito. Tito is the most underappreciated legend and pioneer in MMA history IMO.. He helped carry the sport in a time when it was nearly dead..