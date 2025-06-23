International Are the US the good guys when involved in military engagement?

Are the US the good guys when involved in military engagement?

  • Yes, indeed. No question about it.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I would say yes, most of the time.

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • Yes, somewhat. Not all the time though.

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • There rarely the good guys. That's for sure.

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • No not at all, they are masters in putting out that facade of righteousness.

    Votes: 4 30.8%

  • I'm not sure, hard to say.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    13
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,613
Reaction score
51,431
(Say in the last 65 years of US military engagement.)

The US has this aura of being the force for good in this world.

Do you guys perceive that as well?

I think there are many layers to any war, lot of grays in fact.

So I don't know, I guess it depends on the propaganda I'm getting feeded by.
 
I don't think there is anyone that actually likes US at this point in time:
- Trump is pissing off Canada, UK, Mexico & Europe so its back to thinking you're the idiots again (voting him in the office for the second time)
- All of muslim world hates US for decades at this point (try going to your "ally" Saudi Arabia as a US tourist and see how you are treated by common folk..) > Dubai, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain pretend to be your allies so they can have your business + to protect them from Iran (which now they see was a mistake as Iran was easier to deal with than Israel+US nuking everything which is bad for business in the region)
- Chinese think they are superiror to you guys and see you as bunch of lazy fat fucks
- Indian government thinks of Russia as better ally than US
- Brasil would rather deal with BRICS than you guys
- not sure what rest of south america (or Japan) thinks of you
- Russia hates your guts (they hate UK the most, but you're in a close second followed by Europe)

I think the only true ally you have is Israel - but those motherfuckers have the upper hand in this relationship of yours, going so far as to having the power to dictate which countries you will attack

Of course, all of the above is product of each government pushing its own narratives and mostly false propaganda - leaders in power "tell" (thru bullshit online/tv propaganda and "education") their people what the other side is like even tho the reality is far different.
Russians are thought that all of west is evil and that Russia is sole reason Hitler was defeated (and that now west is funding another nazi movement thru Ukraine).
Chinese are taught that americans are lazy fat fucks that only want to spend money and not work at all.

The only way to get out of this is to teach (factual) history in schools the world over so we don't repeat the same mistakes that led to all this hate between nations and wars between them. But honest education is seen negatively by corrupt leaders - because they don't want educated masses that will keep leaders in check, they want compliant masses that will keep them in power (and easiest way to do that, is by spreading fear and having dumb fucks vote for you).
 
Last edited:
I feel like America is usually trying to do the right thing but always in the wrong way
 
Last edited:
Fanu said:
I don't think there is anyone that actually likes US at this point in time:
- Trump is pissing off Canada, UK, Mexico & Europe so its back to thinking you're the idiots again (voting him in the office for the second time)
- All of muslim world hates US for decades at this point (try going to your "ally" Saudi Arabia as a US tourist and see how you are treated by common folk..) > Dubai, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain pretend to be your allies so they can have your business + to protect them from Iran (which now they see was a mistake as Iran was easier to deal with than Israel+US nuking everything which is bad for business in the region)
- Chinese think they are superiror to you guys and see you as bunch of lazy fucks
- Indian government thinks of Russia as better ally than US
- Brasil would rather deal with BRICS than you guys
- not sure what rest of south america thinks of you
- Russia hates your guts (they hate UK the most, but you're in a close second followed by Europe)

I think the only true ally you have is Israel - but those motherfuckers have the upper hand in this relationship of yours, going so far as to having the power to dictate which countries you will attack
Click to expand...
Don't worry. Anglo saxonian bottlemates always were and will be best bottlemates and friends and best protectors for their friends and real allies in Russia and China! Plebs should be taught otherwise cos lesser meat walking around is more oxygen to breath. NATO is best their bottlemates and business partner in Russia air defense and loves their friends a lot. In real life.
 
Lol, absolutely not.

The only just war is a defensive war with zero provocation.

The last time America were the good guys was WW2. Since then a steaming pile of shit.
 
Hugh G Rection said:
I feel like America is usually trying to do the right thing but always in the wrong way
Click to expand...

That's American propaganda for you.

Believe us and trust us.....years later, sorry mistakes were made and lessons are learnt. See look the "presidents" and administrations are different now.

Reality....the real influencers and decision makers (lobbyists, consultants, advisors, etc.) who pull the strings are there longer than 4 years or 8 years.
 
Ridiculous question surely. The US was built on a mass genocide. Its in the very DNA and fabric of the United States.

Nothing has really changed since then, its just with mass media it cant be covered up so easily.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion ‘I Think Things Are Going to Be Bad, Really Bad’: The US Military Debates Possible Deployment on US Soil Under Trump
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,364
Messages
57,467,087
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top