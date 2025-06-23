I don't think there is anyone that actually likes US at this point in time:

- Trump is pissing off Canada, UK, Mexico & Europe so its back to thinking you're the idiots again (voting him in the office for the second time)

- All of muslim world hates US for decades at this point (try going to your "ally" Saudi Arabia as a US tourist and see how you are treated by common folk..) > Dubai, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain pretend to be your allies so they can have your business + to protect them from Iran (which now they see was a mistake as Iran was easier to deal with than Israel+US nuking everything which is bad for business in the region)

- Chinese think they are superiror to you guys and see you as bunch of lazy fat fucks

- Indian government thinks of Russia as better ally than US

- Brasil would rather deal with BRICS than you guys

- not sure what rest of south america (or Japan) thinks of you

- Russia hates your guts (they hate UK the most, but you're in a close second followed by Europe)



I think the only true ally you have is Israel - but those motherfuckers have the upper hand in this relationship of yours, going so far as to having the power to dictate which countries you will attack



Of course, all of the above is product of each government pushing its own narratives and mostly false propaganda - leaders in power "tell" (thru bullshit online/tv propaganda and "education") their people what the other side is like even tho the reality is far different.

Russians are thought that all of west is evil and that Russia is sole reason Hitler was defeated (and that now west is funding another nazi movement thru Ukraine).

Chinese are taught that americans are lazy fat fucks that only want to spend money and not work at all.



The only way to get out of this is to teach (factual) history in schools the world over so we don't repeat the same mistakes that led to all this hate between nations and wars between them. But honest education is seen negatively by corrupt leaders - because they don't want educated masses that will keep leaders in check, they want compliant masses that will keep them in power (and easiest way to do that, is by spreading fear and having dumb fucks vote for you).