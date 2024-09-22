Are Strip Clubs good places to practice flirting with women?

Pros:



- you will, in fact, have a constant stream of women come up and talk to you, even if you do not buy private dances, as each girl will try and be the one to break you in, and get you to start paying dances.



At the barest minimum, simply talking to the girls may make you less 'girl shy'.



Cons :



- the type of engagement you get will so fake and never replicated, in that good looking girls rarely to never make the first move to begin small talk, that you might actually become more fearful of making a first move.





Instead go on MeetUp.com and see if they hold events in your area. When i was traveling a lot, for work and other, i would use Meetup to join groups to go listen to live music i was interested in their town, or to go to the live Comedy venue. I also had no issue doing those things by myself and chatting with people i would just meet there.



Everyone is chatty at a Meetup event, even the rare hot girl who shows up.