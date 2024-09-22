Are Strip Clubs good places to practice flirting with women?

ZoomerAmerican
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2023
- Messages
- 24
- Reaction score
- 23
I suck at talking to women. Do i go to strip clubs to practice and get better and more comfortable around hot women?
If you like being robbed at tit point.I suck at talking to women. Do i go to strip clubs to practice and get better and more comfortable around hot women?
I suck at talking to women. Do i go to strip clubs to practice and get better and more comfortable around hot women?
No. The best place to work on your flirt skills is the local deli where they make delicious sandwiches.
The deli is the new candle/iPad for 2024Should not have taken this long for that reply.