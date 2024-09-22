Are Strip Clubs good places to practice flirting with women?

I suck at talking to women. Do i go to strip clubs to practice and get better and more comfortable around hot women?
 
I mean talking is all you can do really in there.

List of subjects discussed while i was staring at russian strippers ass during lap dance when i was at my only and final time at strip club

-some erotic club in greece
-how awesome my name is
-my job history
-her job history
-her hate of male strippers
-Size of her tits

Dont shove coins in to thongs though if you have no bills they hate that,especially when its like 50 cents.
 
Absolutely. A place where women are paid to pretend you’re charming, funny, and interesting is the best place to find out how charming, funny, and interesting you really are.
 
Pros:

- you will, in fact, have a constant stream of women come up and talk to you, even if you do not buy private dances, as each girl will try and be the one to break you in, and get you to start paying dances.

At the barest minimum, simply talking to the girls may make you less 'girl shy'.

Cons :

- the type of engagement you get will so fake and never replicated, in that good looking girls rarely to never make the first move to begin small talk, that you might actually become more fearful of making a first move.


Instead go on MeetUp.com and see if they hold events in your area. When i was traveling a lot, for work and other, i would use Meetup to join groups to go listen to live music i was interested in their town, or to go to the live Comedy venue. I also had no issue doing those things by myself and chatting with people i would just meet there.

Everyone is chatty at a Meetup event, even the rare hot girl who shows up.
 
It's a good idea, but I wouldn't go with the intention to flirt. I would go with the intention to just engage back in whatever normal conversation the stripper starts. I wouldn't try to start the conversation because that might constitute wasting the stripper's time; the stripper is working and needs to earn money afterall. Just being a relatively normal guy in a stripclub (relative to the other stripclub customers) got me plenty of dates with strippers in my youth; success was more likely if I just waited for the stripper to ask me out.
 
Just to add, especially if you intend to return to the same stripclub: I would tip the waitress well (even on a nonalcoholic drink, which is the type of drink I recommend you buy for yourself) and I would purchase at least one dance, so you don't garner a reputation as a cheapwad who is just there to talk.
 
I can't tell if this is some weird troll account.

If serious practice on fat chicks. They will be more receptive and appreciative of the attention.

There is definitely a strong amount of delusion among younger females that they all think they deserve a man 6'3, with a million a year income and royal blood, so you may have to sift thru some bs, but I would imagine if you are willing to play the numbers a bit and can deal with a little bit of rejection... you could do just fine.

Set the bar low. Have success with less attractive chicks and then use what you learn there to try your hand with cuter chicks.

A nut is a nut.
your dick doesn't care if a chick is ugly.


Also everyone is beautiful in the dark.
Except fat chicks. They are still fat <Y2JSmirk>
 
