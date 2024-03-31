Wagner Group: What are private military companies?​

Oliver Pieper

06/28/2023June 28, 2023

Wagner Group fighters are often called mercenaries — is that an accurate description?​

No. According to international humanitarian law, an individual must fulfill six criteria to be categorized as a mercenary. Article 47 of Additional Protocol I of the Geneva Conference says

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

These requirements are cumulative, which means that they must be applicable for an individual to be categorized as a mercenary."

"A great many such private military contractors fail to fulfill those criteria. If you look at Syria for instance, you could describe it as an internationalized armed conflict in which Russia is involved. That means none of the Russians fighting there can be defined as mercenaries."

namely, that of a substantially higher amount of compensation as compared with members of the national army.

Wagner fighters are not mercenaries by definition, but rather members of private military companies. Where did these get their start?​

What are the advantages of hiring private military companies?​

"First of all they are far less expensive, because I don't have to train them. I don't have to pay for their retirement. I don't have to pay them when they get sick. I don't have to commit to paying them for 10 years, instead I just pay them to do one job — to get something done, say, in three months' time,"

The US, for instance, invested some $300 billion (€275 billion) in 12 private militias between 1994 and 2007.

"Contractors are highly specialized, well-trained and bring their own equipment. I basically pay for what I get and have no further costs,"

Can private military companies be held criminally responsible for their actions?​

The case drew attention above all because it involved Mark Thatcher, the son of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mathias Hues, everyone favorite bad-guy from the superior decade. The 90's.

Could Wagner start a new debate about private military companies?​

Border line

Dead inside

I don't mind

Falling to pieces

Count me in, violent

Let's begin feeding the sickness

How do I simplify?

Dislocate the enemy's on the way

Show me what it's like

To dream in black and white

So I can leave this world tonight

Full of fear

Ever clear

I'll be here fighting forever

Curious, venomous

You'll find me

Climbing to heaven

Never mind turn back time

You'll be fine

I will get left behind



