Are social media/gamer/streamers now bigger than traditional Hollywood celebs?

F1980
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,646
- Reaction score
- 4,418
I remember seeing on Conan when he had a gaming things on and he had a few of the very big Youtube gaming streamers like Markiplier on there and how condescending he was towards them. This was many years ago. I wonder now if things have gone so far as Streamers being bigger stars than Conan or Jon Stewart, etc...
Conan had this look on his face that these guys didn't belong on his show.
