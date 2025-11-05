  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Are social media/gamer/streamers now bigger than traditional Hollywood celebs?

I remember seeing on Conan when he had a gaming things on and he had a few of the very big Youtube gaming streamers like Markiplier on there and how condescending he was towards them. This was many years ago. I wonder now if things have gone so far as Streamers being bigger stars than Conan or Jon Stewart, etc...

Conan had this look on his face that these guys didn't belong on his show.
 
For me personally as a 47 year old who knows what twitch is, and watches YouTube but not religiously, doesn't have cable anymore just streaming. And grew up knowing everything about mainstream entertainment TV. Id say traditional stars are still bigger than internet famous ones. My parents would definitely not know many youtubers. I think its all in the audience
 
For now, maybe, but influencers and streamers don't have the same lasting powers as traditional actors/actresses. The barrier to entry to be an influencer or streamer is low, and their fame is fleeting, whereas a talented actor like Leonardo Di Caprio will always be relevant

In short, talent >>>fad

macho-man.gif
 
Good questions....i guess streamers and other internet 'celebs' are more recognized on the Gen Z and young alpha audience....boomers, Gen X and Millenials still have a strong bond over traditional TV celebs
 
It's not even close unless you're only talking about fame with kids.

And even then Lebron James, Chris Evans, and Kanye are bigger to them than schmucks like the Paul brothers.
 
F1980 said:
I remember seeing on Conan when he had a gaming things on and he had a few of the very big Youtube gaming streamers like Markiplier on there and how condescending he was towards them. This was many years ago. I wonder now if things have gone so far as Streamers being bigger stars than Conan or Jon Stewart, etc...

Conan had this look on his face that these guys didn't belong on his show.
Conan had an entire repeating segment on his show called "The Clueless Gamer". Yeah, he's definitely not a gamer, and you can tell he's a bit baffled by the fact adults engage in the culture, he clearly sees it as a childish thing you're supposed to put away when you become a man, but he's a good sport that does his job, and tried to entertain his fans that are part of that sphere. He was always equally self-deprecating when it came to his almost cartoonish incompetence as a player.
 
No but my friend is a streamer with a big following and its all wild to me but if that's what people are into then more power to them.
I'll click on a stream if it's a video game that I want to see gameplay of but after a couple of minutes I'm bored and turn it off, that's as far as I go with it.
 
Jesus X said:
The Emiru attack highlighted to me how famous these streamers are. Penguinz0 or charlie as he is called is worth 35.8 million dollars.
Did you see how much cash he brought in on a recent stream? Had to shut it off to prevent more folks from seeing. That is insane.

My sons continually amaze me when I see who they watch, and how many younger people follow them. I would never had known if not for them, and they don’t give a rats ass about many people I consider famous.

I would still say standard celebrities are more famous, but it won’t be like that in a decade or so. At least I don’t think it will. Hollywood pumps out shit nobody really cares about, and audiences are getting more segmented as the days go by.
 
Satur9 said:
Did you see how much cash he brought in on a recent stream? Had to shut it off to prevent more folks from seeing. That is insane.

My sons continually amaze me when I see who they watch, and how many younger people follow them. I would never had known if not for them, and they don’t give a rats ass about many people I consider famous.

I would still say standard celebrities are more famous, but it won’t be like that in a decade or so. At least I don’t think it will. Hollywood pumps out shit nobody really cares about, and audiences are getting more segmented as the days go by.
The crazy thing is that 35.8 million is not even all his income he has more sources of revenue. He is also not even the richest streamer one of them is supposedly a billionaire.
 
F1980 said:
I remember seeing on Conan when he had a gaming things on and he had a few of the very big Youtube gaming streamers like Markiplier on there and how condescending he was towards them. This was many years ago. I wonder now if things have gone so far as Streamers being bigger stars than Conan or Jon Stewart, etc...

Conan had this look on his face that these guys didn't belong on his show.
I remember when Conan used to act like he didn't belong on his own show. He was funny back then.
 
MrBeast's net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion as of 2025. While older estimates from Forbes in 2022 placed his net worth at $500 million, his wealth has grown significantly with his YouTube success. His earnings come from his high-viewership YouTube channel, which features challenges, giveaways, and large-scale productions like the real-life Squid Game video.
  • Estimated Net Worth: ~$1 billion (as of 2025)
  • Older Estimate: ~$500 million (Forbes, 2022)
  • Key Revenue Streams: YouTube ad revenue, merchandise, and other business ventures
 
