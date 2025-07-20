  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Are shoulders/delts THE most important muscle in combat sports?

godhatesacoward

godhatesacoward

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 6, 2025
Messages
28
Reaction score
4
Part of punching power. Part of kicking power. Literally changes how much space is covered by some MMA guards. Helps in grappling too but so does basically every muscle group in the right position lol.
also probably my worst muscle group....

I wouldn't say my shoulders are weak (My overhead press is 145 pounds for 15 reps as of last set most I've done for 1 is 195 pounds) but given my punching power and strength are already my best attributes how much better will they be once my shoulders are up to snuff?
 
godhatesacoward said:
Part of punching power. Part of kicking power. Literally changes how much space is covered by some MMA guards. Helps in grappling too but so does basically every muscle group in the right position lol.
also probably my worst muscle group....

I wouldn't say my shoulders are weak (My overhead press is 145 pounds for 15 reps as of last set most I've done for 1 is 195 pounds) but given my punching power and strength are already my best attributes how much better will they be once my shoulders are up to snuff?
Click to expand...
upper back and lats actually

Try grappling a heavyweight that can chin his bench press max.......it isn't fun.....punching is actually a pulling movement if you think about it akin to a baseball pitch.

If you dont have good rotation power which is a virtue of your rotational musculature you will end up losing like cm punk trying to throw punches
 
I don t think that I have ever noticed a correlation between muscles and punching power as I have seen fat fucks and skinny fucks with bricks in their hands as well as strong looking guys with weak punches.

However, if I had to give my intuition, I would say that weak shoulders (narrow, no muscles, falling construction of the joints) are indeed rarely seen in strong punchers, but it doesn‘t go the other way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,288
Messages
57,592,081
Members
175,757
Latest member
mawthra

Share this page

Back
Top