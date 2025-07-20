Are shoulders/delts THE most important muscle in combat sports?

godhatesacoward
Part of punching power. Part of kicking power. Literally changes how much space is covered by some MMA guards. Helps in grappling too but so does basically every muscle group in the right position lol.
also probably my worst muscle group....
I wouldn't say my shoulders are weak (My overhead press is 145 pounds for 15 reps as of last set most I've done for 1 is 195 pounds) but given my punching power and strength are already my best attributes how much better will they be once my shoulders are up to snuff?
