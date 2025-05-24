Are shorter guys harder to take down?

Myth or truth?



I’ve seen this come up over and over, especially in the talks about Topuria vs Charles and Topuria vs Makhachev. “Oh, short guys are super hard to take down”, “center of gravity this, center of gravity that”, and so on...



I can agree when we’re talking about those classic takedown entries that shoot straight for the legs, like single legs and double legs — yeah, being shorter probably makes it trickier. But does that really apply to every kind of takedown?



I’ve been doing Muay Thai for a few years now, and I’ve been learning judo for a couple of Months. And From what I’ve experienced with clinch-based takedowns, being shorter doesn’t really seem like an advantage. That whole “center of gravity” thing doesn’t really help when it comes to staying on your feet. Height makes it way easier to reach the right pressure points, break posture, and guide the opponent’s body to the ground. Controlling the elbows, controlling the head to steer the body, and setting up foot sweeps or trips, all of that feels way smoother when you’ve got the height advantage.



So talking about my own experience, i think that is a myth.



What you guys think about ?