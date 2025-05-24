Are shorter guys harder to take down?

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
786
Reaction score
1,292
Myth or truth?

I’ve seen this come up over and over, especially in the talks about Topuria vs Charles and Topuria vs Makhachev. “Oh, short guys are super hard to take down”, “center of gravity this, center of gravity that”, and so on...

I can agree when we’re talking about those classic takedown entries that shoot straight for the legs, like single legs and double legs — yeah, being shorter probably makes it trickier. But does that really apply to every kind of takedown?

I’ve been doing Muay Thai for a few years now, and I’ve been learning judo for a couple of Months. And From what I’ve experienced with clinch-based takedowns, being shorter doesn’t really seem like an advantage. That whole “center of gravity” thing doesn’t really help when it comes to staying on your feet. Height makes it way easier to reach the right pressure points, break posture, and guide the opponent’s body to the ground. Controlling the elbows, controlling the head to steer the body, and setting up foot sweeps or trips, all of that feels way smoother when you’ve got the height advantage.

So talking about my own experience, i think that is a myth.

What you guys think about ?
 
i think if you let the shorter guy lock his arms around your waist, you're kind of fucked if you're not an absolute gorilla that can dig an underhook and break their grip.

also, shorter guys don't necessarily always have the lower center of gravity, you can also manipulate your center of gravity by gaining tons of weight. that's why sumo wrestlers are fatsos.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i think if you let the shorter guy lock his arms around your waist, you're kind of fucked if you're not an absolute gorilla that can dig an underhook and break their grip.

also, shorter guys don't necessarily always have the lower center of gravity, you can also manipulate your center of gravity by gaining tons of weight. that's why sumo wrestlers are fatsos.
Click to expand...
If a shorter Guy Locks arround my waist
I cant Just press my chest against his chest , drive his Head and footsweep him doing an Osotogari?
Lock in your opponent waist Will Just make him fall on top position chest to chest
 
I honestly don't know. I don't takedown dudes in fights. I just let my hands do the talkin. They are fluent in many languages
 
It's all about leverage, depending on the positioning both a tall and shorter guy can have advantages and disadvantages.

Personally I'd much rather be the taller guy, that way you have more leverage and you get more poontang.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,332
Messages
57,333,622
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top