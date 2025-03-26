Are Poatards (Alex Pereira hardcore fans) rooting for Ankalaev or Jiri ?

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
63
Reaction score
113
Seeing as how Ankalaev beat your boy, and your boy knocked the fuck out of Jiri twice now,
would you cheer for Ankalaev or Jiri if they fight ?

If Jiri beats Ankalaev, then there will be weird MMA math,
and show that the guy you beat (Fake Samurai) was able to get the job done but you could not:

Alex >> Jiri > Ankalaev > Alex


But if Ankalaev beats Jiri, then the Russian fanbase, nicknamed "Crotch Sniffers", will be even more annoying for the Poatards.

You ------------------- Neutral ---------------------- Enemies
Poatards ------------ Fake Samurais ------------ Crotch Sniffers

~~ "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ~~
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
State of LHW: Ankalaev, Pereira, Prochazka (Top 3 in World)
Replies
7
Views
190
World eater
World eater
octagonation
Alex Pereira can beat Ankalaev stylistically and not a bad match for Poatan hence ducking him is unnecessary
Replies
14
Views
549
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
Kowboy On Sherdog
Movsar Evloev: Magomed Ankalaev Can Beat Alex Pereira Without Wrestling
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
CombatSports55
C
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira Training for Magomed Ankalaev Like 'Any Other Guy'
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jiri Prochazka Trades Barbs with Magomed Ankalaev After UFC London
2
Replies
25
Views
582
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,191
Messages
57,080,846
Members
175,529
Latest member
Summonk

Share this page

Back
Top