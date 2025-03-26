Are Poatards (Alex Pereira hardcore fans) rooting for Ankalaev or Jiri ?

fries in the bag
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 63
- Reaction score
- 113
Seeing as how Ankalaev beat your boy, and your boy knocked the fuck out of Jiri twice now,
would you cheer for Ankalaev or Jiri if they fight ?
If Jiri beats Ankalaev, then there will be weird MMA math,
and show that the guy you beat (Fake Samurai) was able to get the job done but you could not:
Alex >> Jiri > Ankalaev > Alex
But if Ankalaev beats Jiri, then the Russian fanbase, nicknamed "Crotch Sniffers", will be even more annoying for the Poatards.
You ------------------- Neutral ---------------------- Enemies
Poatards ------------ Fake Samurais ------------ Crotch Sniffers
~~ "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ~~
would you cheer for Ankalaev or Jiri if they fight ?
If Jiri beats Ankalaev, then there will be weird MMA math,
and show that the guy you beat (Fake Samurai) was able to get the job done but you could not:
Alex >> Jiri > Ankalaev > Alex
But if Ankalaev beats Jiri, then the Russian fanbase, nicknamed "Crotch Sniffers", will be even more annoying for the Poatards.
You ------------------- Neutral ---------------------- Enemies
Poatards ------------ Fake Samurais ------------ Crotch Sniffers
~~ "The enemy of my enemy is my friend" ~~
Last edited: