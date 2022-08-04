ralphc1
This company is turning heaps of plastic trash into construction building blocks
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/03/business/byfusion-waste-plastic-blocks/index.html
Finding uses for plastics seems like a great idea but I don't know if using plastic block in place of concrete block in housing is a good idea. One of the advantages to using concrete blocks is that they aren't flammable. The company who makes the machines that make these blocks points out that we use wood, which is also flammable, to build houses. Poured concrete homes are built using plastic foam blocks that the concrete is poured into so the concrete that won't burn is encased in a flammable product. Both the plastic blocks and the foam forms will produce toxic fumes when burned. The advantages to plastic they point out is that plastic blocks are lighter than concrete and easier to build with. They use an interlocking method similar to Lego.
They might be good to use underground for foundations or even landscape block or retaining walls. There are also companies making paving blocks from plastic and sand but their lighter weight might be a problem in such applications.
