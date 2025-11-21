Are people still interested in Islam vs Topuria at WW??

Rdude92
Im not.
I dont get it. Why is it still talked about
Its freaking 170lbs, WW matchup.
Topuria is too small. I dont want to see that fight. Its too advantageous for Islam. A grappler with a huge size advantage against a smaller renowned striker. A mismatch!
I want matchups that are challenging to see.
Like Morales, or Shavkat, or Usman
