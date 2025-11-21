Are people still interested in Islam vs Topuria at WW??

Im not.

I dont get it. Why is it still talked about

Its freaking 170lbs, WW matchup.

Topuria is too small. I dont want to see that fight. Its too advantageous for Islam. A grappler with a huge size advantage against a smaller renowned striker. A mismatch!

I want matchups that are challenging to see.
Like Morales, or Shavkat, or Usman
 
If Topuria can connect then it's lights out for Islam. But Islam would go 110% lay n pray mode for that fight.

It should still happen though.
 
Is it confirmed Islam won't be returning to LW at any point?
 
Thats a great point. Volk got him to his limit.
Volk fought a 50% severely dehydrated compromised Mak, and still lost 4-1. A 100% hydrated Mak would easily outgrapple Ilia, if Bryce could hold him down imagine what Islam would do to Ilia.
 
Very much so
 
Islam would win however he wants.
 
Volk fought a 50% severely dehydrated compromised Mak, and still lost 4-1. A 100% hydrated Mak would easily outgrapple Ilia, if Bryce could hold him down imagine what Islam would do to Ilia.
Bryce briefly held on for dear life, at the end of a round where Ilia dominated him and clearly Ilia won it.

If you think Bryce had anything for Ilia grappling wise, you should probably check out the 2nd round as well.
 
Is it confirmed Islam won't be returning to LW at any point?
He ain't making that weight cut ever again.
While I agree that Ilia is too small for WW this
Islam vs Shavkat... then on to 85. If he somehow pulls that off? Yikes!
Would be the same thing, a LW trying to go up to MW. Khamzat would dump Islam on his head.
 
They were only interested when they thought he could win now tumbleweeds buddeh<28>
 
Islam's toughest fight in the last decade was against a 145er.

The question of who can beat Islam isn't going to be related to size. It's going to be determined by who can avoid being taken down by him.

I'm not certain that Topuria can, but I want to see that fight to settle all speculation.
 
That should have been a LW title fight. So much better than Islam vs JDM. Islam has too much of an advantage at WW and I'm not interested at all. It would be a boring wrestling match again.
 
Yes I want to see it, because it is astoundingly rare that someone could plausibly become a three-division champion.

Currently there are two people - Topuria and Poatan - who might be to able to pull it off.

They would clearly be heavy underdogs but screw it - chase greatness. I want to see them try.

Who knows when, or even if, this possibility would arise again.
 
