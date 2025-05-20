Social Are people more cynical than optimistic?

Are people more cynical than optimistic?

  • Yes, people are more cynical.

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • No, a lot of optimistic/positive talkers out there.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,377
Reaction score
51,006
I feel the way people talk in general, they give a cynical opinion about things most of the time.

You hardly see positivity/optimism anymore about things that are going around the world.

I guess people tend to look at the glass half empty, rather than half full.

That's just based on my personal observation.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I feel the way people talk in general, they give a cynical opinion about things most of the time.

You hardly see positivity/optimism anymore about things that are going around the world.

I guess people tend to look at the glass half empty, rather than half full.

That's just based on my personal observation.
Click to expand...
Global processes are rather depressing. Wars, inflation, property being unobtainable. People are often overworked and underpaid at the same time. Of course they are cynical.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,072
Messages
57,320,136
Members
175,638
Latest member
eamon zahabi

Share this page

Back
Top