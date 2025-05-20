Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
- Jun 28, 2010
- 37,377
- 51,006
I feel the way people talk in general, they give a cynical opinion about things most of the time.
You hardly see positivity/optimism anymore about things that are going around the world.
I guess people tend to look at the glass half empty, rather than half full.
That's just based on my personal observation.
