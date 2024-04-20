Are people better looking now then they were in previous generations?

Are people better looking now than they were in previous generations?

  • Yes, we're better looking now.

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • No, people looked better before.

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • I have no idea.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,956
Reaction score
42,011
With plastic surgeries being the norm these days, do we look better now?

We also don't smoke or drink as much and we live longer.

I think we age better to.

However there was hardly any obese people back then.

I guess they were more natural beauties back then also.

Thoughts?
 
Chicks from the mid 90's and early 2000's shit on the girls considered hot today. Give me a prime Pammy A, Carmen Electra, Natalie Portman, Jamie Pressly, Eliza Dushku, etc over who is considered hot now. Minus Margot Robbie who ironically looks just like Jamie Pressly
 
Average 18 year old in my country in 1930s



137cm 27 kilos

I would say yes on basis people are not underfed atleast here
 
People looked more rugged back in the day. Depends on preference whether you like that or not.
 
