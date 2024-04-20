Are people better looking now then they were in previous generations?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
With plastic surgeries being the norm these days, do we look better now?
We also don't smoke or drink as much and we live longer.
I think we age better to.
However there was hardly any obese people back then.
I guess they were more natural beauties back then also.
Thoughts?
