  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Are NFL athletes the best in ball sports?

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 1, 2023
Messages
898
Reaction score
842
As we know the sport has two distinct different kinds of athletes, the big guys and everyone else.

I am talking football, baseball, basketball, soccer and rugby. Talking ball players.

I do go with football having the best athletes, if you disagree, then what sport has better athletes?

The cardio thing............do you really think 117 pound Kenyans are actually athletes or great runners?
 
We went over this in the other thread….

Rugby > American Football. Football players maybe exert themselves hard for 11 minutes per game. Rugby Players exert themselves hard for well over 30 minutes per match, and don’t have the protection of padding for play just as physical.
 
FyrFytr998 said:
We went over this in the other thread….

Rugby > American Football. Football players maybe exert themselves hard for 11 minutes per game. Rugby Players exert themselves hard for well over 30 minutes per match, and don’t have the protection of padding for play just as physical.
Click to expand...

So a little marathon runner running over 26 miles something no footballer can do is a better athlete?

The fact the NFLers are bigger, faster and stronger than rugbyites means nothing?

The other thread is about the toughest this is about the better athletes.
 
Give an explicit definition of what constitutes an "athlete."

Rugby has no interest in people being highly specialized so it makes no sense to expect people to train specifically in one or two areas while ignoring everything else. Everyone has to be big, fast, durable, be able to tackle, pass, kick, have good cardio etc. An NFL team is comprised of many people that are specialized in specific areas whereas rugby requires everyone to be great at pretty much everything.

If I had to choose between an NFL player and a rugby player to compete in something like the decathlon then I would choose the rugby player. The skills covered in a rugby game by the typical player are far more broad than those covered by a typical player in an NFL game.

Overall, rugby players just have to be much better functional athletes.


 
Sweater of AV said:
Give an explicit definition of what constitutes an "athlete."

Rugby has no interest in people being highly specialized so it makes no sense to expect people to train specifically in one or two areas while ignoring everything else. Everyone has to be big, fast, durable, be able to tackle, pass, kick, have good cardio etc. An NFL team is comprised of many people that are specialized in specific areas whereas rugby requires everyone to be great at pretty much everything.

If I had to choose between an NFL player and a rugby player to compete in something like the decathlon then I would choose the rugby player. The skills covered in a rugby game by the typical player are far more broad than those covered by a typical player in an NFL game.

Overall, rugby players just have to be much better functional athletes.


Click to expand...


So many football players also competed in other sports back in their college days, they played baskeball,baseball ran track., What did the rugbyites do?

There are a few decathletes who played pro football. One an Olympic gold medalist.

Give me a rugby athlete who did something else.

No doubt rugby takes better cardio but so does the marathon.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
So many football players also competed in other sports back in their college days, they played baskeball,baseball ran track., What did the rugbyites do?

There are a few decathletes who played pro football. One an Olympic gold medalist.

Give me a rugby athlete who did something else.

No doubt rugby takes better cardio but so does the marathon.
Click to expand...

That's not a rebuttal. It's just posting a bunch of nonsense to not have to actually address anything. Once again, you can start by giving an explicit definition of "athlete."

Congratulations though on realizing a rugby player isn't concerned with playing basketball etc.

<JagsKiddingMe>

Rugby players are concerned with playing rugby, which requires a much broader set of skills than the NFL.
 
At least a dozen NFLer have long jumper over 25 feet, how about rugby?

At least 10 have ran a sub 14.00 in the hurdles, how about rugby?

At least 100 have sprinted a sun 10.40/9.5yards, how about rugby

At least a dozen have ran a sub 47.00 400m, how about rugby?

Some NFLers starring in a couple different events listed above.

Hve never heard of any rugby player doing anyhing besides rugby.
 
Sweater of AV said:
That's not a rebuttal. It's just posting a bunch of nonsense to not have to actually address anything. Once again, you can start by giving an explicit definition of "athlete."

Congratulations though on realizing a rugby player isn't concerned with playing basketball etc.

<JagsKiddingMe>

Rugby players are concerned with playing rugby, which requires a much broader set of skills than the NFL.
Click to expand...

Nobody is talking about can rugby players play rugby better.

What else can they do, so far.......nothing.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
So a little marathon runner running over 26 miles something no footballer can do is a better athlete?

The fact the NFLers are bigger, faster and stronger than rugbyites means nothing?

The other thread is about the toughest this is about the better athletes.
Click to expand...
anatoly proved the this bigger is stroger bs now i bet there is rugby players stronger then nfl playes soccer plsyers are better athletes then both of them in not hitting part and playing with foot goalies are more athletic and reflexs then nfl or rugby
 
fica said:
anatoly proved the this bigger is stroger bs now i bet there is rugby players stronger then nfl playes soccer plsyers are better athletes then both of them in not hitting part and playing with foot goalies are more athletic and reflexs then nfl or rugby
Click to expand...

Watch any Worlds Strongest Man competition, yes bigger is stronger.
 
Sweater of AV said:
You are not a very bright lad, Elzio.

<36>

I accept your concession of not being able to understand anything.
Click to expand...

Not very smart is thinking smaller, weaker, slower athletes who do nothing besides rugby are superior athletes. That is insane,

Like I mentioned when it comes to just cardio neither compares to tiny little distance runners.

So many NFLers are far FAR faster than the fastest rugbyite, same with power.
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Not very smart is thinking smaller, weaker, slower athletes who do nothing besides rugby are superior athletes. That is insane,

Like I mentioned when it comes to just cardio neither compares to tiny little distance runners.

So many NFLers are far FAR faster than the fastest rugbyite, same with power.
Click to expand...
lol see rugby and soccer you do not have to run as fast all the time they do burst of speed while in motion just imagine rugby players and soccer players if they have to do it from stand still and basicly have a shoot gun telling them run now as fast as you can and stop in 5 seconds
 
fica said:
lol see rugby and soccer you do not have to run as fast all the time they do burst of speed while in motion just imagine rugby players and soccer players if they have to do it from stand still and basicly have a shoot gun telling them run now as fast as you can and stop in 5 seconds
Click to expand...

What is actually being talked about is how many football players were also sprinters, hurdlers, long jumpers, they competed in more than just football because they had other talents, that can't be said about soccer/rugby athletes.

I can rattle off 30ish footballers who were Olympians that can't be said about soccer/rugby.

Jackie Robinson the baseballer was a UCLA footballer, won the NCAA long jump and was a stud basketballer.


Milt Campbell won the 1956 Olympic decathlon, great swimmer, number one in the world in the hurdlers and played pro football, also into judo.

Football has tons of those knds of athletes, we don't see that in soccer/rugby.

Big John Riggins twice won his state 100 and won the long jump.

Football is full of athletes wo can and did do other things,
 
Last edited:
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
What is actually being talked about is how many football players were also sprinters, hurdlers, long jumpers, they competed in more than just football because they had other talents, that can't be said about soccer/rugby athletes.

I can rattle off 30ish footballers who were Olympians that can't be said about soccer/rugby.

Jackie Robinson the baseballer was a UCLA footballer, won the NCAA long jump and was a stud basketballer.


Milt Campbell won the 1956 Olympic decathlon, great swimmer, number one in the world in the hurdlers and played pro football, also into judo.

Football has tons of those knds of athletes, we don't see that in soccer/rugby.

Big John Riggins twice won his state 100 and won the long jump.

Football is full of athletes.
Click to expand...
lol what you have is illusion matcalf run 100 mter run and lease do not tell me they are faster people there because nl crown him faster player in nfl and his time was nt jut below semi pro soccer player wh decided to go full time training for sprinter but his time was not even in 20000th of that year so imagine if soccer and rugby athletes decide to train like track guys train because lets face it nfl players train like body builders would and track guys would with all the peds there would be many sccer aand rugby who would be good but they just train specific rugby and soccer regiment and still are faster then nfl player
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

codfather
Teams with the most all-time combined total Olympic medals, and their top 3 most popular sports, as of December 2024
Replies
2
Views
336
codfather
codfather

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,907
Messages
57,059,522
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top