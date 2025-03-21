Are NFL athletes the best in ball sports?

Give an explicit definition of what constitutes an "athlete."



Rugby has no interest in people being highly specialized so it makes no sense to expect people to train specifically in one or two areas while ignoring everything else. Everyone has to be big, fast, durable, be able to tackle, pass, kick, have good cardio etc. An NFL team is comprised of many people that are specialized in specific areas whereas rugby requires everyone to be great at pretty much everything.



If I had to choose between an NFL player and a rugby player to compete in something like the decathlon then I would choose the rugby player. The skills covered in a rugby game by the typical player are far more broad than those covered by a typical player in an NFL game.



Overall, rugby players just have to be much better functional athletes.





