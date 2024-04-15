Are new tiktok/sm video styles ruining the art of editing/filmmaking?

So back in the day, longer, more refined vids which put an emphasis on cinematography and smooth editing skills won the day. Now, these 15-20 second, super fast, choppy vids are all the craze. Just very fast cuts, over in a blink.



I was looking at home for sale vids in my area the other day and barely had time to actually look at the home it moved so damn fast. Had to put the vids on slo-mo.



tik tok or instagram vids are usually extremely short. People just flick away on them 1 after the other aimlessly. Do they actually retain anything?





I noticed this same style being adopting in motion pictures. Very fast cuts, no time for meaningful dialogue. Just go...go...go.



I get it to a degree. No one has patience/ they have a super short attention span and everyone is in a rush to get from point a to b. I even read somewhere there most peoples attention span these days are about 5-10 secs. If you cant capture their minds within the few seconds, they are lost, on to the next. Just last week I noticed a friend doing this on his phone while we were all out by the beach. When asked, he said he must have gone through at least 40 vids in just minutes.



Is this ruining film on all levels? Is it also fucking people up if they cant even concentrate or be patient enough to get past 10 seconds now?