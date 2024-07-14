Are Merab and Polyana dating?

She posts "so romantic" in the comments. What's the deal with these two?
 
If so, then she is certainly making the UFC rounds. Colby, Poatan, Merab.
 
Yes

if you have to ask YES

they are fucking.

Best to assume.

Def more fun and interesting that way
 
Also some imply in here that shes a ho for fuckin fighters.

Gimme a break


That who she is around all the time. She aint gonna go out with no betas like you

Non fighting dudes cant hang w her lifestyle
 
Merab clearly into O'Malley.

Stalking him for videos, wearing his clothes, watching his moves -- he ain't got time for women.
 
Such little guy energy. I'm guessing you're 5'4" - 5'5" max.
 
They both make some pretty funny videos
O’Malley has the little Merab doll. Lol
After the fight, they should link up and start a podcast
 
I could see somewhere down the line, some yrs after the dust settles, Merab guest on Sean's podcast.
 
