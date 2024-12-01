Are Khalil Rountreee and Joaquin Buckley on par with the best kickboxers at kickboxing??

I want to guage just how strong modern UFC athletes are that aren't from style backgrounds... Both of these guys are pure bred MMA guys.

I would bet that they are equal to kickboxers. But not boxers. Boxing is too specialized. Kickboxing is easier, a good athlete is enough.

Khalil Rountreee lost to Perreira but Perreira beats most kickboxers out there so that doesn't say anything. Joaquin Buckley I know nothing about. Is he any good?

Another guy I want to ask about is Ovince S t preux.
 
