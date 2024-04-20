Social Are intelligence and happiness tied together in any way? If you are highly intelligent, is it more likely that you’ll be more, or less happy?

If you are highly intelligent, is it more likely that you’ll be more, or less happy?

I find that when you are highly intelligent academically, you end up losing something or missing some other skill like social skills for example.

I think if you are a obsessive analyzer keen observer of life, you're going to go bonkers, because your hypersensitivity and the amount of info you are processing is through the roof.

I believe people who super intelligent, may tend to be less happy than people with average intelligence. I could be wrong though.

Do you think people who are highly intelligent are more happier or less happy in the long run?

543-4.jpg
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
I think if you are a obsessive analyzer keen observer of life, you're going to go bonkers, because your hypersensitivity and the amount of info you are processing is through the roof.

I believe people who super intelligent, may tend to be less happy than people with average intelligence. I could be wrong though.
You hit the nail on the head, at least in my own, personal experience. The overthinking, overanalysing, and overobserving of what's going on around me, both on the smallest (regular, social life), and the largest scales (national, global, scientific, etc.), can completely consume me at times, sometimes for months on end. Makes living in the moment almost impossible. And it appears to be getting worse as I get old(er).
 
-Magua- said:
Yes, generally speaking, I reckon.
To a degree, generally speaking looks like having a higher IQ helps, with a higher income & thus less general stress more security, & agency.

https://www.inc.com/jeff-haden/if-youre-happy-youre-probably-really-smart-science-says-so.html#:~:text=While they might have high,those with the lowest IQs.

While they might have high standards and big picture concerns, research shows that people with high IQs are actually more likely to be happy; data from the research showed that people with the highest IQs were much happier than those with the lowest IQs.
(If you're wondering, those categorized as having the highest IQs fell between 120 and 129, while those in the lowest category fell between 70 and 99.)
Any data/ research on people with IQs over 129?
 
i would imagine life without constant brutal introspection and over-analysis is quite nice and peaceful. i don't see how a truly smart person can be happy. you quickly get to the dark joke at the center of all existence and there's no unseeing what you see there.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
i would imagine life without constant brutal introspection and over-analysis is quite nice and peaceful. i don't see how a truly smart person can be happy. you quickly get to the dark joke at the center of all existence and there's no unseeing what you see there.
Can really fuck up developing social skills as well. My perception of life, at five, was so vastly different from all the other five year olds, that I became completely isolated. I mean, what five year old obsesses over death and the universe, and always has his head buried in a book, instead of wanting to kick a ball or play chase or some other nonsense, useless game? It wasn't until I was 15, 16 till I came across someone of a same age who shared my world view and obsessions.
 
Anything that removes you from the present moment will cause unhappiness but there are too many factors to deduce whether someone will be happier or sadder as a consequence of their intelligence.

For example, I have friends that seem less intelligent and they tend to hang out with friends more often and socialize more but then they partake in different activities that shortens their life span and their overall life decisions are leading towards a not so happy ending.

Then there are other people who are higher in intelligence, don’t partake in activities that shorten their life span but they spend their time addicted to their thoughts as opposed to being in the present moment which would allow them to live longer.

Personally, I think happiness is overrated. Too much happiness will lead to an eventual sadness (the brightest stars burn out the fastest .. look at the entertainment industry).

I rather stay even keel and survive through it all without the ups and downs that emotions bring me. I rather move through life in a zombie like state of no emotions so that I can survive longer. After having near death experiences, I can truly say that none of this shit will matter where you are going. Whether you lived a life of ultimate pleasure or endless sorrow… in the end it won’t matter.

If you want to be happy, be happy… if you want to be sad, be sad. If you don’t want to be happy or sad then do that… either way none of this shit will matter in the end. Enjoy it or don’t… it’ll all end up being the same.

TLDR; It doesn’t matter and too many variables to say
 
When looking at the “evidence” that suggests a correlation between IQ and depression, and other such things, keep in mind that much of this stuff uses survey data which is not accurate.

For instance, would lower IQ people even know if they had mood disorders or were depressed? No. So how would they self report those dispositions?
 
dumb people are less likely to think about stuff and worry.
 
https://www.meme-arsenal.com/memes/fa1e689713bcba56d11709c8b543b6cd.jpg


I've always liked this picture ever since I saw it years ago.
 
