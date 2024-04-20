Anything that removes you from the present moment will cause unhappiness but there are too many factors to deduce whether someone will be happier or sadder as a consequence of their intelligence.



For example, I have friends that seem less intelligent and they tend to hang out with friends more often and socialize more but then they partake in different activities that shortens their life span and their overall life decisions are leading towards a not so happy ending.



Then there are other people who are higher in intelligence, don’t partake in activities that shorten their life span but they spend their time addicted to their thoughts as opposed to being in the present moment which would allow them to live longer.



Personally, I think happiness is overrated. Too much happiness will lead to an eventual sadness (the brightest stars burn out the fastest .. look at the entertainment industry).



I rather stay even keel and survive through it all without the ups and downs that emotions bring me. I rather move through life in a zombie like state of no emotions so that I can survive longer. After having near death experiences, I can truly say that none of this shit will matter where you are going. Whether you lived a life of ultimate pleasure or endless sorrow… in the end it won’t matter.



If you want to be happy, be happy… if you want to be sad, be sad. If you don’t want to be happy or sad then do that… either way none of this shit will matter in the end. Enjoy it or don’t… it’ll all end up being the same.



TLDR; It doesn’t matter and too many variables to say