Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,961
- Reaction score
- 42,013
I find that when you are highly intelligent academically, you end up losing something or missing some other skill like social skills for example.
I think if you are a obsessive analyzer keen observer of life, you're going to go bonkers, because your hypersensitivity and the amount of info you are processing is through the roof.
I believe people who super intelligent, may tend to be less happy than people with average intelligence. I could be wrong though.
Do you think people who are highly intelligent are more happier or less happy in the long run?
