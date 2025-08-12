Are Hernandez and Brady the Future of American MMA?

While their styles are different, both have a high-pace style combining wrestling, striking and submissions in a unique way. Besides being well-rounded, both started training and competing at a young age.



Even though American college wrestlers have a strong history in the UFC, fewer of them are entering the sport. And most of the recent ones that have tried are struggling (that's you, Bo). I think we'll see more good ones in the future, but they'll have to cross-train quickly and adapt to the sport. Some wrestlers like Cormier and young/prime Weidman did this, but many can't.



So I think the "straight to MMA from high school" path will continue to be more common. The key is developing a style that's more than "I'm pretty decent at everything."