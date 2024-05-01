Are half squats better for fighters?

Slothbroth
This young guy makes an interesting argument at 4:30 of the video, stating that since you generally don't jump, throw a punch, or perform a takedown from a full depth squat position, that it's advantageous for athletes to do half squats instead.
Does this make sense? I think it seems to make sense. Maybe you miss out on some muscular development by not going low in depth.
Also, I have mostly only done barbell squats. Never even thought to do it another way.
