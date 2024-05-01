Are half squats better for fighters?

This young guy makes an interesting argument at 4:30 of the video, stating that since you generally don't jump, throw a punch, or perform a takedown from a full depth squat position, that it's advantageous for athletes to do half squats instead.

Does this make sense? I think it seems to make sense. Maybe you miss out on some muscular development by not going low in depth.



Also, I have mostly only done barbell squats. Never even thought to do it another way.
 
I'm no expert but just because the motion doesn't reflect your activity doesn't mean it's pointless. The purpose of deep squats is to make you stronger not simulate particular moves.
 
I think basketballers train with same principles so theres def. some truth to it. Stretch position is what gives greatest muscle growth so probably smart to implement both. Cant stand how the rios brothers scream and disrespect people in every video tho
 
