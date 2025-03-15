Are hairstylists and barbers (for the most part) a scam?

Going to a barber for a shave, be it face or head, is irrational - no extra quality of the deed is offered, really. Unless you can't shave properly for some reason. But I can see why people can do it to relax or because they're lazy.

Going to a barber for a haircut or beard trim depends on the style. Some haircuts require serious skill to do and your friends or family members are just not up to the task. then again if you wear a crew cut it can be done by yourself.

Long beard is really hard to properly trim by yourself, you don't see the parts on the jaw near the ears. Short beard is trimmed so damn easily I'd feel ashamed to ask someone to do it for me.

Also, you should not cut your family's hair unless they want relatively easy haircuts and you really know how to do it. I had a shitty haircut until I turned 16 because my dad was a cheap ass.