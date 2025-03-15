Are hairstylists and barbers (for the most part) a scam?

BluntForceTrama
Listen, Ive been cutting family hair since COVID and have never looked back. I like saving up to $180 a month on this shit. Im no longer impressed with the aforementioned industry's snippity snippity fancy pants BS and see it all as part of a scam. Vidal Sassoon can eat a bag of dicks.
But seriously, do you guys still think its worth $60 - $80 for a haircut nowadays? You should give it a whirl if you haven't already. Im telling you youre being scammed.
