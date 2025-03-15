  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Are hairstylists and barbers (for the most part) a scam?

Listen, Ive been cutting family hair since COVID and have never looked back. I like saving up to $180 a month on this shit. Im no longer impressed with the aforementioned industry's snippity snippity fancy pants BS and see it all as part of a scam. Vidal Sassoon can eat a bag of dicks.

But seriously, do you guys still think its worth $60 - $80 for a haircut nowadays? You should give it a whirl if you haven't already. Im telling you youre being scammed.
 
My kids gets haircut for 30 bucks . That's with a 10 tip. He's 15 daughter is 13. I shave my own head for years.
 
If someone is willing to pay it, good for the hairdresser. Women like their hair to look nice and some have money to burn
 
Pittie Petey said:
My homegirl is a stylist at them fancy pants high dollar salons in San Francisco and Berkeley, she told me she charges anywhere between $400-$900 per appointment and gets it all day
I'm in the wrong fucking business
The same with my friend's sister. She makes big bucks as a hairstylist and she cheated her way through community College LOL
 
nah i like going to a barber or hair dresser.

pay, get a wash and cut at the hair dressers, gossip with the ladies about which celebrity is hooking up with whom and who should leave who.

go to a barber. get a wet shave. talk about them sports.

its fun to treat yourself some times. but tbh i havent cut my hair in nearly a year.. i used to get a haircut like maybe 2-3 times a year. but not this year. april to april.
 
Wut
I go every 6 weeks and it costs like 40. it s necessary i can t cut my hair
 
Going to a barber for a shave, be it face or head, is irrational - no extra quality of the deed is offered, really. Unless you can't shave properly for some reason. But I can see why people can do it to relax or because they're lazy.
Going to a barber for a haircut or beard trim depends on the style. Some haircuts require serious skill to do and your friends or family members are just not up to the task. then again if you wear a crew cut it can be done by yourself.
Long beard is really hard to properly trim by yourself, you don't see the parts on the jaw near the ears. Short beard is trimmed so damn easily I'd feel ashamed to ask someone to do it for me.
Also, you should not cut your family's hair unless they want relatively easy haircuts and you really know how to do it. I had a shitty haircut until I turned 16 because my dad was a cheap ass.
 
Have options increased for men over the last thirty years?

Last time I went to a barber, I gave him the same request that I gave other barbers for the last thirty years and he looked like a deer in the headlights. Few things shit me up more than a barber lacking confidence.

GF has done it over the last few times. She actively tries to pull my head off when she does it, but she does it well.
 
From the most part there not scams imo. They are necessary some barbers are really good at what they do. I know I cut hair like that.

Although it depends on your own personal experience.
 
Why is it irrational to get. Head shaved at a barber??

I’ve tried to shave my head before and it is rather hard to get all the places at the back oh my head properly shaved to the skin or with the number I am shaving with.
 
Damned if I know , last time I paid for a haircut was June 2023 ....before that would have been pre 2019 sometimes ....
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
It grows fast and it needs to be groomed otherwise it doesn t look good.
Just let it flow man. Once it breaks like a few months growth it will look wonderful.

The best hair I ever had was when I grew it out for 2.5 years and it was the most purest and natural looking hair. I miss it.
 
