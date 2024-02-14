Are girls easier to ask out than ever before?

F1980
I'm 100% convinced that girls today are easier to ask out than ever before. I think both boys and girls are more "shy" these days than ever. The guys are plainly just not asking girls out these days. I met this pretty girl at Labcorp and all I did was buy her coffee and she was all in. I wasn't hitting on her, I already have a girlfriend. But she was smitten over 5 dollar cup of hot mocha. I feel like there's a ton of desperate girls out there just waiting for dudes to ask them out on a date.