Are girls easier to ask out than ever before?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,647
Reaction score
1,538
I'm 100% convinced that girls today are easier to ask out than ever before. I think both boys and girls are more "shy" these days than ever. The guys are plainly just not asking girls out these days. I met this pretty girl at Labcorp and all I did was buy her coffee and she was all in. I wasn't hitting on her, I already have a girlfriend. But she was smitten over 5 dollar cup of hot mocha. I feel like there's a ton of desperate girls out there just waiting for dudes to ask them out on a date.
 
These days, a lot of women ask out men.
 
I've noticed this too. Years ago it was looked down on if a women hit on a guy, but now it's cool.
 
I knew a young girl who committed suicide recently because she couldn't find a boyfriend and saying she was pretty is an understatement. I was going to post her picture but it would be in poor taste.
 
The same shit that worked for thousands of years can not possibly have gone extinct in 10 years.


"Hi I'm Jeff, what is your name?"


How fucking hard is that?
 
Yeah I think a lot of young women don't want to go on tinder or any of those sites, especially if they were raised with traditional values. Those sites have a bit of stigma still where people think they're just about one night stands.

But that doesn't leave many options for a young woman like that. Because the guys their age have basically become incels.

The risk/reward system for asking out girls is out of whack. Young dudes can get all the porn they want online so their not walking around all that horny anymore. That drive to go for it is weak.

And social media has raised expectations for both sexes to unrealistic levels. It's a mess.

But yeah if you're one of the few 20-year olds that actually does have the confidence to ask out chicks then you can clean house.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Yeah I think a lot of young women don't want to go on tinder or any of those sites, especially if they were raised with traditional values. Those sites have a bit of stigma still where people think they're just about one night stands.

But that doesn't leave many options for a young woman like that. Because the guys their age have basically become incels.

The risk/reward system for asking out girls is out of whack. Young dudes can get all the porn they want online so their not walking around all that horny anymore. That drive to go for it is weak.

And social media has raised expectations for both sexes to unrealistic levels. It's a mess.

But yeah if you're one of the few 20-year olds that actually does have the confidence to ask out chicks then you can clean house.
Click to expand...
Also it is shown in studies that testosterone is WAY WAY down in this generation.
 
jeff7b9 said:
The same shit that worked for thousands of years can not possibly have gone extinct in 10 years.


"Hi I'm Jeff, what is your name?"


How fucking hard is that?
Click to expand...

Threads like this always crack me up, people always acting like theres some secret mystical formula to dating or talking to women, no you fuck boy, just grow a pair of nuts and go say hello!
Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose but it dont go no deeper than that
 
F1980 said:
I feel like there's a ton of desperate girls out there just waiting for dudes to ask them out on a date.
Click to expand...
Yeah but that only works if you are tall and handsome like an average Sherdogger. Otherwise you'll be canceled for harassment

y-XBXeixtm4tx-Bvq-Hy-HOai0-VSVMQC39-BB2gq3v-DYe-WN9-FAo-CTQCl-CCL8xz-K9r-KDrpp-Ht-Gmy-NKBYZe-VXQ7n-S.jpg


To be fair though, like the great Michael Scott once said, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take
 
There are women that are starting to say that they only thing that the MeToo movement did was make most younger guys afraid to approach women.

Hell, I work w/ a guy in his 80s that was rubbing the shoulders of a girl in her 20s and they only thing that HR did was move him to another desk. There are guys in their 80s, 70s and 60s that are being creepy as hell w/ women. I mean old school sexual harassment. I don't think that it has so much to do w/ test levels or porn, but those are probably small factors.

P5Q5MNT3GNHGTAML3IGUTEW7Q4.png
 
Last edited:
It can be easier but sometimes harder. Most Boomers and even Xers did not have to put up with as many angry, bitter feminists. Another thing, I have a waitress that I am trying to get with that is constantly smiling at me but won't say anything when I talk to her. She walked away when I starting to force the conversation a little bit. When I left the place she had these sad puppy dog eyes like "Why doesn't he talk to me." I have tried twenty times now. Girls need to give some kind of feedback. The onus is on the guy to start and continue, but some of these girls need to give some kind of feedback.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ralphc1
Relationship In your dating history , have you had to ask or been asked more than once before dating a person?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
891
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,337
Messages
55,073,174
Members
174,590
Latest member
johnpfarmer

Share this page

Back
Top