Are girls easier to ask out than ever before?

Yeah I think a lot of young women don't want to go on tinder or any of those sites, especially if they were raised with traditional values. Those sites have a bit of stigma still where people think they're just about one night stands.



But that doesn't leave many options for a young woman like that. Because the guys their age have basically become incels.



The risk/reward system for asking out girls is out of whack. Young dudes can get all the porn they want online so their not walking around all that horny anymore. That drive to go for it is weak.



And social media has raised expectations for both sexes to unrealistic levels. It's a mess.



But yeah if you're one of the few 20-year olds that actually does have the confidence to ask out chicks then you can clean house.