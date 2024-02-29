Are Gays More Aggressive in Pursuing A Partner Than Straight People?

Does anyone find this true? I have gay girl and guy friends and it seems like their community seems to have no problems just going for it ? Seeing how they act in gay clubs is pretty forward, and they seem to be fine with rejection. So what makes a girl approaching a guy so much harder, than it is when it is girl on girl action going on?I'm asking this because after all these years, my Bisexual friend asked me last night why we never dated (she's going for girls currently) and I said I didn't know you were interested? She goes 'well you never asked me out.'