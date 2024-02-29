Are Gays More Aggressive in Pursuing A Partner Than Straight People?

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 24, 2023
Messages
459
Reaction score
403
Does anyone find this true? I have gay girl and guy friends and it seems like their community seems to have no problems just going for it ? Seeing how they act in gay clubs is pretty forward, and they seem to be fine with rejection. So what makes a girl approaching a guy so much harder, than it is when it is girl on girl action going on?

I'm asking this because after all these years, my Bisexual friend asked me last night why we never dated (she's going for girls currently) and I said I didn't know you were interested? She goes 'well you never asked me out.' <Fedor23>
 
Yes but I think it has to do with a small population size. Only like what, 10-15% of the population is gay? I know growing up in a small town, all the lesbians dates eachother because there was nobody else. That may have to do with it a bit
 
Only gay guy I knew here was banned 2-3 yrs ago.

An asian F-word named @Solid
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bullitt68
Young/Tech Savvy People: Who Is This and Why Is She Dancing Every Time I Open Facebook?
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,757
Messages
55,164,820
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top