Are fighters gaming the rules as well as they could?

I just watched Garry poke Belal twice and didn’t get a point taken

The competitor in me would be getting at least 2 eye pokes back

If my opponent can get 2 eye pokes why can’t eye?

This would also put pressure on refs to shut down fouls early

Aspinall could had just poked Cereal back

Can’t take a point…you’re allowing it
 
The second poke was more an indictment of the UFC’s shitty glove design than of Ian.
 
IMHO

1st eyepoke, 1 point deduction
2nd eyepoke, DQ loss

I bet you wont see eyepokes ever again. Fighters are perfectly aware and still do it, cause of no real penalties.
 
surgeyou1 said:
The second one wasnt a poke. He didn't even extend his fingers.
Click to expand...
The second one was an attempt or was a really sneaky move by Ian to make Belal fearful of the eyepoke.
Because that was clearly not an attempt to strike
 
The Boomerang said:
You kick me in the nuts and they don’t take a point…

I’m kicking you in the nuts back
Click to expand...
Yeah i dont get how there is no retaliation. I’d even try to do it twice as bad. You poke me in the eye, i would literally try to shove my fists into both of your eyes and would not keep fighting normally till i did that.
 
Fighters are stupid not to use the free eye pokes and groin shot allowed. Fans will turn on the guy that got fouled saying he's a quitter if he chooses not to continue.

Can't see the downside. Risk reward is worth it.
 
bjjwar said:
Yeah i dont get how there is no retaliation. I’d even try to do it twice as bad. You poke me in the eye, i would literally try to shove my fists into both of your eyes and would not keep fighting normally till i did that.
Click to expand...
Exactly
What can the ref do

The rule clearly isn’t black and white and open to interpretation

In most sports the rules are twisted and moulded by its competitors to benefit them

I feel fighters are not doing the same

If you’re so reluctant to take a point it’s open season
 
The Boomerang said:
You kick me in the nuts and they don’t take a point…

I’m kicking you in the nuts back
Click to expand...
An eye for a nut is the solution... <Y2JSmirk>


I'm not sure the world is ready for it.

But this is the way. This is fair.

You poke eye, he kicks your junk.
Start the timer... for both.
At 5 min either you fight or you lose.
 
2nd wasnt a poke tho, weird move, but no eye poke.

The thing with eye pokes, you continue or you dont, if you "cant see" (true or not), you might not be able to give it back, and if you cant see, you are at a disadvantage for the rest of the fight, even if you poke back.

You have a point tho, eye pokes go unpunished in MMA, or fouls in general. Ian Garry might have saved himself from the 2nd eye poke, but he moved his hand with fingers stretched out a lot on this fight, a lot.
 
DrTrouble said:
Fighters are stupid not to use the free eye pokes and groin shot allowed.
Click to expand...
i'm sure they do but they would never admit it. or at the very least, they aren't concerned with being too careful with placement when they know damn well nothing will come of the foul.

which is why they need to start taking points right off the bat. otherwise might as well just legalize eyepokes and nutshots and just be honest about it.
 
jeff7b9 said:
An eye for a nut is the solution... <Y2JSmirk>


I'm not sure the world is ready for it.

But this is the way. This is fair.

You poke eye, he kicks your junk.
Start the timer... for both.
At 5 min either you fight or you lose.
Click to expand...
powerslap knows the way.

eye poke or nut shot, you stand in front of your opponent and he gets to slap you as hard as he can.

powerslap is way ahead of its time.
 
VAfan said:
powerslap knows the way.

eye poke or nut shot, you stand in front of your opponent and he gets to slap you as hard as he can.

powerslap is way ahead of its time.
Click to expand...

Until they bring in backhanded pimp slaps they are not far enough ahead of their time



for me...


Personally.
 
