Are fighters gaming the rules as well as they could?

The Boomerang
Shookologist Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 3, 2018
I just watched Garry poke Belal twice and didn’t get a point taken
The competitor in me would be getting at least 2 eye pokes back
If my opponent can get 2 eye pokes why can’t eye?
This would also put pressure on refs to shut down fouls early
Aspinall could had just poked Cereal back
Can’t take a point…you’re allowing it
