Some people are pushing face masks again over some new fears. Do you think they will make a comeback? Will people fall for it again?
Why would I wear a mask if I’m not fucking sick?
Don’t employers give out sick days anymore? Wtf
Guess what? They’re still going to get you or your coworkers sick. Masks help in interactions lasting less that 5 minutes assuming no one is touching the same objects.My company barely gives sick days, but during Covid, no questions were asked.
If you coughed or sniffled at work you were sent home immediately.
These days, anyone feeling a bit off wears a mask to work.
I’ve got my flu shot so I’m not going to be spreading that.
Because Covid was often asymptomatic.
These days it's less of an issue but if a new pandemic starts and I'm asked to wear one, of course I will.
Ok so let’s all just wear masks 24/7/365.
Cmon man
Because Covid was often asymptomatic.
These days it's less of an issue but if a new pandemic starts and I'm asked to wear one, of course I will.
Forced compliance is taking away your freedoms. One step at a time. So by complying with something silly, you are becoming part of the problem, not solution.If they ask me to wear one I will because I'd rather be part of the solution, not the problem.
There's a big difference between right now and the middle of a novel pandemic and I doubt they'll ask any time soon.
Will you wear a condom on your dick all day long to prevent yourself from getting a STD?
Forced compliance is taking away your freedoms. One step at a time. So by complying with something silly, you are becoming part of the problem, not solution.
Just something to think about.
For ugly motherfuckers like yourself, it’s probably a Godsend.