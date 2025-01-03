Opinion Are face masks going to make a comeback in 2025?

Some people are pushing face masks again over some new fears. Do you think they will make a comeback? Will people fall for it again?


 
No. There’s always nasty colds going around this time of year as well as flu.

The problem is people who are sick not staying the fuck home. Young people go out when they’re sick and that probably won’t ever stop. But employers harassing their workers for doctor notes is a fucking joke. They’re doing you a favor staying home. Don’t employers give out sick days anymore? Wtf
 
What's the big deal about wearing a mask?
 
Don’t employers give out sick days anymore? Wtf
My company barely gives sick days, but during Covid, no questions were asked.

If you coughed or sniffled at work you were sent home immediately.

These days, anyone feeling a bit off wears a mask to work.
 
My company barely gives sick days, but during Covid, no questions were asked.

If you coughed or sniffled at work you were sent home immediately.

These days, anyone feeling a bit off wears a mask to work.
Guess what? They’re still going to get you or your coworkers sick. Masks help in interactions lasting less that 5 minutes assuming no one is touching the same objects.
 
Mask don't work and caused delays children. They should never comeback and I feel they are trying to blow this out of proportion just like covid.
 
Why would I wear a mask if I’m not fucking sick?

I’ve got my flu shot so I’m not going to be spreading that.
Because Covid was often asymptomatic.

These days it's less of an issue but if a new pandemic starts and I'm asked to wear one, of course I will.
 
Ok so let’s all just wear masks 24/7/365.

Cmon man
If they ask me to wear one I will because I'd rather be part of the solution, not the problem.

There's a big difference between right now and the middle of a novel pandemic and I doubt they'll ask any time soon.
 
Because Covid was often asymptomatic.

These days it's less of an issue but if a new pandemic starts and I'm asked to wear one, of course I will.
Will you wear a condom on your dick all day long to prevent yourself from getting a STD?
 
I encourage people to wear masks, if they are sick and absolutely must go out. Or if they are immunocompromised.

Other than that, nope.
 
If they ask me to wear one I will because I'd rather be part of the solution, not the problem.

There's a big difference between right now and the middle of a novel pandemic and I doubt they'll ask any time soon.
Forced compliance is taking away your freedoms. One step at a time. So by complying with something silly, you are becoming part of the problem, not solution.

Just something to think about.
 
What's the big deal about wearing a mask?
For ugly motherfuckers like yourself, it’s probably a Godsend.

I guess this is also a blessing for those having to look at you.

Carry on.
 
