  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Are elbows and hammer fist to the toes legal?

B

blunttruth

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 16, 2024
Messages
454
Reaction score
592
The reason I ask, is because usually when a fighter has his back taken, and is in a leg lock defending a RNC, it seems that his opponents toes on the leg across his stomach, are temptingly exposed above or behind their other knee. I know the defending fighters main objective at that point is to hand fight the choke, or try to get up, but I have never seen the defending fighter even attempt to smash or break his opponents exposed toes with an elbow or hammer fists. Have I not seen it because it is illegal, or has it been used and found to be useless? Seems to me a quick hard unexpected smash of those toes might allow a fighter to escape the position, and potentially change the course of the fight?
 
blunttruth said:
The reason I ask, is because usually when a fighter has his back taken, and is in a leg lock defending a RNC, it seems that his opponents toes on the leg across his stomach, are temptingly exposed above or behind their other knee. I know the defending fighters main objective at that point is to hand fight the choke, or try to get up, but I have never seen the defending fighter even attempt to smash or break his opponents exposed toes with an elbow or hammer fists. Have I not seen it because it is illegal, or has it been used and found to be useless? Seems to me a quick hard unexpected smash of those toes might allow a fighter to escape the position, and potentially change the course of the fight?
Click to expand...
I thought the exact rules vary a bit from place to place but as a rule of thumb you can't attack toes.
 
You can stomp feet...why wouldn't you be allowed to elbow them?

This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opponent's ear was legal. There's some funny responses in here:

GiTGuD

Thread 'Is it legal to yell in an opponents ear as loud and as long as you can?'

Alright Im high sherbros, and I had this question hours ago but I forgot until now......So is it legal?



I mean, it might actually have an effect on a fight...It could leave make a fighter sort of deaf which could effect his defense....Not only that but it can also have a psychological effect on a fighter.


Imagine Khabib on top of guy, having him trapped, and just screaming on his ear as loud as he can....That's some scary shit.


So what do you sherbros think? Can this tactic be viable in a fight?
  • Like
 
Pequeño Corey said:
You can stomp feet...why wouldn't you be allowed to elbow them?

This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opponent's ear was legal. There's some funny responses in here:

GiTGuD

Thread 'Is it legal to yell in an opponents ear as loud and as long as you can?'

Alright Im high sherbros, and I had this question hours ago but I forgot until now......So is it legal?



I mean, it might actually have an effect on a fight...It could leave make a fighter sort of deaf which could effect his defense....Not only that but it can also have a psychological effect on a fighter.


Imagine Khabib on top of guy, having him trapped, and just screaming on his ear as loud as he can....That's some scary shit.


So what do you sherbros think? Can this tactic be viable in a fight?
  • Like
Click to expand...

Some places you're not allowed to stomp feet. There was a UFC card this year where they couldn't do it lol. It was pretty dumb.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
You can stomp feet...why wouldn't you be allowed to elbow them?

This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opponent's ear was legal. There's some funny responses in here:

GiTGuD

Thread 'Is it legal to yell in an opponents ear as loud and as long as you can?'

Alright Im high sherbros, and I had this question hours ago but I forgot until now......So is it legal?



I mean, it might actually have an effect on a fight...It could leave make a fighter sort of deaf which could effect his defense....Not only that but it can also have a psychological effect on a fighter.


Imagine Khabib on top of guy, having him trapped, and just screaming on his ear as loud as he can....That's some scary shit.


So what do you sherbros think? Can this tactic be viable in a fight?
  • Like
Click to expand...
"This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opoonent's ear was legal."

We know this can't be true. Remember when Nick got warned for talking during the fight? Talking isn't even legal at times..............

 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
"This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opoonent's ear was legal."

We know this can't be true. Remember when Nick got warned for talking during the fight? Talking isn't even legal at times..............

Click to expand...


Great point. You should bump the other thread with this info.
 
blunttruth said:
The reason I ask, is because usually when a fighter has his back taken, and is in a leg lock defending a RNC, it seems that his opponents toes on the leg across his stomach, are temptingly exposed above or behind their other knee. I know the defending fighters main objective at that point is to hand fight the choke, or try to get up, but I have never seen the defending fighter even attempt to smash or break his opponents exposed toes with an elbow or hammer fists. Have I not seen it because it is illegal, or has it been used and found to be useless? Seems to me a quick hard unexpected smash of those toes might allow a fighter to escape the position, and potentially change the course of the fight?
Click to expand...
That move may backfire on Vitor Belfort and he might actually enjoy that

GIF-20251106-080713-840.gif
 
There's lots of effective moves which fighters never do because they're low IQ. Tickling to get out of sub attempts is also legit yet fighters never do it. Pinching is also legal. You can cause immense pain by pinching skin really hard, especially on the chest
 
Pequeño Corey said:
You can stomp feet...why wouldn't you be allowed to elbow them?

This reminds me of an old thread where a sherbro questioned if yelling in your opponent's ear was legal. There's some funny responses in here:

GiTGuD

Thread 'Is it legal to yell in an opponents ear as loud and as long as you can?'

Alright Im high sherbros, and I had this question hours ago but I forgot until now......So is it legal?



I mean, it might actually have an effect on a fight...It could leave make a fighter sort of deaf which could effect his defense....Not only that but it can also have a psychological effect on a fighter.


Imagine Khabib on top of guy, having him trapped, and just screaming on his ear as loud as he can....That's some scary shit.


So what do you sherbros think? Can this tactic be viable in a fight?
  • Like
Click to expand...

That’s hilarious <lol>

I think there was a similar question about tickling
 
blunttruth said:
The reason I ask, is because usually when a fighter has his back taken, and is in a leg lock defending a RNC, it seems that his opponents toes on the leg across his stomach, are temptingly exposed above or behind their other knee. I know the defending fighters main objective at that point is to hand fight the choke, or try to get up, but I have never seen the defending fighter even attempt to smash or break his opponents exposed toes with an elbow or hammer fists. Have I not seen it because it is illegal, or has it been used and found to be useless? Seems to me a quick hard unexpected smash of those toes might allow a fighter to escape the position, and potentially change the course of the fight?
Click to expand...
I’ve always wondered why no one elbows the shin or the hip bone.
 
Now we are asking the real questions.

I wanna know how this shit turns out.

Lemme see a motherfucker fuck up some toes and get a win like that..... oohhh.. that is fucking devious.
 
Paladin said:
I’ve always wondered why no one elbows the shin or the hip bone.
Click to expand...

Also the back. I guess there is rules against it.
Not supposed to hit the spine ... but back ribs, liver, etc
that shit will hurt.

I got in a fight when I was 19 and I was worried little bitch ass would go to narc me out so I just wailed on his fucking back.

It was fun. For me. Not.. not for that dude. But fuck him


I was thinking if I didn't bruise his face maybe I wouldn't get in trouble.

I was wrong.



I never ever considered trying to mangle some toes.
Thats fuckin dark.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,268
Messages
58,428,589
Members
176,036
Latest member
Mad dog

Share this page

Back
Top