Are elbows and hammer fist to the toes legal?

The reason I ask, is because usually when a fighter has his back taken, and is in a leg lock defending a RNC, it seems that his opponents toes on the leg across his stomach, are temptingly exposed above or behind their other knee. I know the defending fighters main objective at that point is to hand fight the choke, or try to get up, but I have never seen the defending fighter even attempt to smash or break his opponents exposed toes with an elbow or hammer fists. Have I not seen it because it is illegal, or has it been used and found to be useless? Seems to me a quick hard unexpected smash of those toes might allow a fighter to escape the position, and potentially change the course of the fight?