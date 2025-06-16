I have to do "follow the procedure" interviews with people I have no intention of hiring because of DEI initiatives and bullshit laws that at one time had merit. But they have now lost common sense. If a guy comes into an interview dressed like a pimp, I shouldn't even have to interview him. But if he is black, that is protected class, and I have to actually do the interview. Same thing if a woman walks in with a tattoo on her neck of a Devil with the numbers 666 and FTW under it. Same thing if a 300lb man with a wig on comes in. All 3 of these have happened to me. And all interviewed horribly anyway. But I have to document exactly why they interviewed horribly, because....they are a protected class. But if a white guy comes in disheveled, I don't have to even interview him.