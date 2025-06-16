Social Are companies afraid of former workers pressing charges?

I have an HR matter that I havent dealt with. What I did instead was express confidence in the company compensating me. The compensation is not monetary and easy to meet...

Who holds the stronger cards in this case? Would you bet that the company will compensate or do they dare me to go to HR?

The company has so far faked a job interview for me (they had an attitude and never got back to me). I knew it was fake all along...

I called them out on their bluff after they didnt get back to me...

What happens now. Will they compensate me or do they actually dare me to press charges?

What do you guys bet on?
 
You should bang your female boss and have her sort out this HR issue for you, instead of asking this on an internet karate forum
 
I dont think they will compensate me.

They will assume mutual destruction if I press charges. Kinda like the nuclear stalemate in the world.

They can make up any shit about me if I press charges, and they know I know that.
 
I have to do "follow the procedure" interviews with people I have no intention of hiring because of DEI initiatives and bullshit laws that at one time had merit. But they have now lost common sense. If a guy comes into an interview dressed like a pimp, I shouldn't even have to interview him. But if he is black, that is protected class, and I have to actually do the interview. Same thing if a woman walks in with a tattoo on her neck of a Devil with the numbers 666 and FTW under it. Same thing if a 300lb man with a wig on comes in. All 3 of these have happened to me. And all interviewed horribly anyway. But I have to document exactly why they interviewed horribly, because....they are a protected class. But if a white guy comes in disheveled, I don't have to even interview him.
 
Every single place ghosted me but that one... I know whats going on.
 
None. The company faked a welcome back, encouraged me to continue searching with my application..while every single place ghosted me. I got their job email and then they didnt respond back.

This is not the fabric of my imagination, it actually happened.
 
What type of job you looking for?

Maybe other companies looked at your past jobs and didn't like something, hence no response back
 
