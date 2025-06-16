Intermission
I have an HR matter that I havent dealt with. What I did instead was express confidence in the company compensating me. The compensation is not monetary and easy to meet...
Who holds the stronger cards in this case? Would you bet that the company will compensate or do they dare me to go to HR?
The company has so far faked a job interview for me (they had an attitude and never got back to me). I knew it was fake all along...
I called them out on their bluff after they didnt get back to me...
What happens now. Will they compensate me or do they actually dare me to press charges?
What do you guys bet on?
