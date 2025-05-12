Are "Azamat Murzakanov" and "Shamil Gaziev" the same person?

fries in the bag
- both ranked #12 (light heavyweight and heavyweight)
- both have 14 pro fights
- both bald with beard
- both have the same build
- both age 35 or 36
- both have either 0 loss or 1 loss
- both have either 11 finishes or 12 finishes
- both have 8 or 9 1st-round finishes
- both have 9 or 10 knockouts
hmmmm....
