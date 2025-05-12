Are "Azamat Murzakanov" and "Shamil Gaziev" the same person?

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

Jan 20, 2025
85
148
- both ranked #12 (light heavyweight and heavyweight)
- both have 14 pro fights
- both bald with beard
- both have the same build
- both age 35 or 36
- both have either 0 loss or 1 loss
- both have either 11 finishes or 12 finishes
- both have 8 or 9 1st-round finishes
- both have 9 or 10 knockouts

hmmmm....

Easy test, have em fight each other and if double ko, then yea same person.
 
Shamil is the official sex symbol of the Dagestani peoples. Don't know or give a fuck who the other guy is.
 
DrRodentia said:
I thought gematria was gematria for retarded people
46mhne.png
 
