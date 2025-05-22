Are artists are less valuable since they were the first to be replaced by AI?

Fedorgasm
I think people used to think artists were just as valuable as accountants, or plumbers, or programmers...
But since AI has really taken off it looks like artists are really the first victims to be replaced.
Does that change their value in your eyes at all?
