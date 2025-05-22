Are artists are less valuable since they were the first to be replaced by AI?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,685
Reaction score
45,437
I think people used to think artists were just as valuable as accountants, or plumbers, or programmers...

But since AI has really taken off it looks like artists are really the first victims to be replaced.

Does that change their value in your eyes at all?
 
Fedorgasm said:
I think people used to think artists were just as valuable as accountants, or plumbers, or programmers...

But since AI has really taken off it looks like artists are really the first victims to be replaced.

Does that change their value in your eyes at all?
Click to expand...
Artists were never that valuable. What they do is impressive but it's entertainment and luxury, but not essential

I think AI will weed out the mediocre artists while the truly innovative artists would still thrive

1721180833055
 
Fedorgasm said:
I think people used to think artists were just as valuable as accountants, or plumbers, or programmers...

But since AI has really taken off it looks like artists are really the first victims to be replaced.

Does that change their value in your eyes at all?
Click to expand...
They dont view it that way. They use AI in conjuction with their own vision
 
IDGETKTFO said:
As soon as you can type in a few fetishes and have it spit out a porn video, these onlysluts are going back on the streets, or they will need to find a real job.
Click to expand...

We had a version of deep fake already to celebrities and it never took off
 
IDGETKTFO said:
As soon as you can type in a few fetishes and have it spit out a porn video, these onlysluts are going back on the streets, or they will need to find a real job.
Click to expand...
totally wrong thats gonna be the only job as it will be the only source of human connection in a world where everyones best friend is a chatbot and their boss and coworkers are all computers
 
Intermission said:
We had a version of deep fake already to celebrities and it never took off
Click to expand...
I don't care about celebs. I am fine with a few " legal " fetishes being combined, and just some parameters of a random hot blonde with big tits getting a train run on her. Although, that might result in an AI video of an actual train running her over.
 
Last edited:
Bballfan123 said:
totally wrong thats gonna be the only job as it will be the only source of human connection in a world where everyones best friend is a chatbot and their boss and coworkers are all computers
Click to expand...
Which job, the hook'n on the streets?
 
AI doesn't "create" anything. Whatever it generates is based on a mixture of what was created by humans. I dont think AI will ever replace the human creativity factor. It doesnt just apply to artistry but other areas in life as well. For example, many of the benefits that we have had as humans have came from imperfections and accidents which AI is programmed not to do... if that makes sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeyJoeJoeJr
AI and the singularity
2 3
Replies
44
Views
916
Otto!
Otto!
pugilistico
Americans ARE getting Dumber
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
pugilistico
pugilistico
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elon Musk wants to use AI to run US gov’t, but experts say ‘very bad’ idea
Replies
16
Views
309
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,241
Messages
57,328,776
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top