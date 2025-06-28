WillyWarminski said: Chemtrails

Illuminati

Lizard people

Flat Earth (optional)

9/11 inside job

Hollow Earth

Soros controls the world



I stuck this in the War Room because for some people, most of them may seem absurd.

But the people I know who tend to believe in one, often believe in all.

And will hell for leather argue their belief into the void.



There are of course, many other conspiracy theories.

I actually am convinced of a few of the "big" ones. But I still don't go all in like some peope I know. Click to expand...

The “Illuminati” as Alex Jones and crazies like David Icke describe it is way out there, but it’s certainly viable that the wealthiest people in the world collaborate with politicians, big business, and media to horde resources and steer elections/pop culture to their favor in developed and underdeveloped countries.The Bilderberg group has been proven to be a real thing after it couldn’t be kept secret anymore.So I wouldn’t say I’m all in on the Illuminati.The alien and devil worshipping stuff is nonsense and muddies the waters on what is true.It’s just the way of the world and it’s been that way since the beginning……. The haves rule the kingdom and the have nots work. With globalization, this can now be done on a global scale. It’s easy to miss because the majority of the “have nots” in first world countries live in the lap of luxury compared to the peasants of old times.