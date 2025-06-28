Opinion Are any of you all in on conspiracy theories?

Chemtrails
Illuminati
Lizard people
Flat Earth (optional)
9/11 inside job
Hollow Earth
Soros controls the world

I stuck this in the War Room because for some people, most of them may seem absurd.
But the people I know who tend to believe in one, often believe in all.
And will hell for leather argue their belief into the void.

There are of course, many other conspiracy theories.
I actually am convinced of a few of the "big" ones. But I still don't go all in like some peope I know.
 
imagine being so stupid that you dont think people gather together in groups and plan to commit future crimes, consider that conspiracy is an actual crime people get charged with everyday and people are so brainwashed they will argue conspiracies dont exist even though they objectively are commonplace
 
Skeptical of the vast majority of them. My main hang-up is that just because a company/corporation/government can take advantage of some situation, that does not mean they engineered the entire thing for that purpose. I don't believe COVID-19 was created by Anthony Fauci to "bully" people, or that it was created by Democrats to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
The false atomic missile warning in Hawaii in 2018 was actually a hack instead of an accident. Probably a ransom ware situation.

I think there is ample evidence to suggest the official story on 9/11 is inaccurate.
 
I blame the internet..
 
Imagine being so stupid that you don't know the difference between conspiracy theories and criminal conspiracy.
 
All of these are absurd. What "big" ones?
 
The “Illuminati” as Alex Jones and crazies like David Icke describe it is way out there, but it’s certainly viable that the wealthiest people in the world collaborate with politicians, big business, and media to horde resources and steer elections/pop culture to their favor in developed and underdeveloped countries.

The Bilderberg group has been proven to be a real thing after it couldn’t be kept secret anymore.

So I wouldn’t say I’m all in on the Illuminati.
The alien and devil worshipping stuff is nonsense and muddies the waters on what is true.

It’s just the way of the world and it’s been that way since the beginning……. The haves rule the kingdom and the have nots work. With globalization, this can now be done on a global scale. It’s easy to miss because the majority of the “have nots” in first world countries live in the lap of luxury compared to the peasants of old times.
 
Conspiracy theory has become a pejorative term, so it’s like asking do you believe in being a dumbass?

The thing about conspiracy theories and the people that enjoy them, is that once something becomes a known fact or is well documented, it is no longer interesting. It’s like they’re constantly chasing a high about what “they” are hiding from “us”

There’s a million strange things, especially recently, about politics that goes on all the time, but it’s just not interesting because there’s no mystery to be solved.
 
