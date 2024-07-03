Are Americans really this stupid?

I've seen some videos of this guy asking people basic knowledge questions and the point of them are that people are don't know shit and are stupid. I thought he was picking out the most uneducated people to ask these questions too but I just saw this video of a guy asking college students who can't even name one country on a map! These are young kids going to college so I'd assume they have some basic knowledge. What are they teaching in school?







These kids can't even get continents right. Some kid looking for Korea in Europe, a girl of Colombian heritage thinks Colombia is in Africa, etc. And presumably they will be able to vote in a couple years.

I can imagine some Americans going on a trip overseas and not even knowing which country they're going to.



Americans, are you guys worried at all?