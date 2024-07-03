  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Are Americans really this stupid?

I've seen some videos of this guy asking people basic knowledge questions and the point of them are that people are don't know shit and are stupid. I thought he was picking out the most uneducated people to ask these questions too but I just saw this video of a guy asking college students who can't even name one country on a map! These are young kids going to college so I'd assume they have some basic knowledge. What are they teaching in school?



These kids can't even get continents right. Some kid looking for Korea in Europe, a girl of Colombian heritage thinks Colombia is in Africa, etc. And presumably they will be able to vote in a couple years.
I can imagine some Americans going on a trip overseas and not even knowing which country they're going to.

Americans, are you guys worried at all?
 
Meh, you could go to any country on Earth and get the same results, just that no one cares about the rest of you shit hole countrys so no one would watch those videos
 
I think the video is a mixture of stupidity and quick editing to make it look like they're getting the wrong answer every time. The girl says she's from Columbia, he asks her to point where Columbia is and then there's a cut before she points to Africa.
 
I'm smart enough to know these types of videos generally only feature the worst responses and edit out anything that doesn't fit whatever clickbait emotion inducing title they're trying to push for views...

Then again I'm not their target audience, but I do worry about anyone dumb enough, American or not, who believe everything they see on the internet...
 
Thrawn33 said:
I'm smart enough to know these types of videos generally only feature the worst responses and edit out anything that doesn't fit whatever clickbait emotion inducing title they're trying to push for views...

Then again I'm not their target audience.
Yeah Jay Leno was doing this bit last century, it's all about the editing. It isn't funny or outrageous when people answer elementary school level questions correctly.

THAT BEING SAID, in the words of the late great George Carlin "I want you to stop and think for a minute about how stupid the average person is."

"Hold that thought. Now I want you to think about the fact that mathematically, half of the people in this country are stupider than that."
 
Americans are genuinely terrible at geography, but most of these "man on the street" type things are a numbers game. Do 50 interviews in any population (including college campuses) you will find 5 to 10 dummies.

And since college in the US is a default recommendation to all highschool students and a paid service as opposed to a tax payer funded meritocracy you can get some astonishingly stupid people on an American college campus.
 
Not gonna watch, but the only purpose of youtube videos is to try and get views, you watched, you're sharing for others to watch. It worked. So to answer the question, no. Americans are not that dumb, the people selected for the video perhaps but even then likely edited or they are potentially "in on it"
 
Only think I find laughable about Americans.
Majority of them only speak one language.
 
As if they don't find the dumbest people possible for these things...smh.
Y'all need to falk to more people.
 
Ask 1000 people 1000 dumb questions. Show 5 stupid answers. Content created.
 
it;s the same all over the world. in my country they had something similar, going to the countryside and asking all the bumpkins questions. once they asked them to name the planet they were on, and none of them knew THE NAME OF THE FUCKING PLANET.
 
Parents didn't introduce them to fly to other countries. Parents today don't even put a big Map in their house walls anymore.
 
Americans are notoriously insular. Poor geography and current global affairs knowledge, poor foreign language study and proficiency, little study abroad, low rates of passport ownership and foreign travel. It's a statistical fact that the average American is virtually ignorant of anything that happens outside of their own country's borders. They're not well-read, not well-traveled, but they Dunning-Kruger themselves into thinking they more know than they actually do.

Although the video is edited to only showcase the dummies, there's truth in it. In Europe you'd have a much harder time finding dummies of this caliber on a university campus, that can't even name a single country on the map. A dime a dozen in the US.
 
