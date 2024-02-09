Are all comforters quilts?

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 35,146
- Reaction score
- 25,509
At lunch today a colleague advised that when he was younger, he had a Toronto Maple Leafs "quilt".
I puzzlingly asked him whether it was a regular comforter, or an actual quilt. He insisted they were the same thing. I insisted they were not.
Thankfully, Wikipedia was here to save us: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quilt
According to Wikipedia: "In modern English, the word "quilt" can also be used to refer to an unquilted duvet or comforter."
How can a "quilt" refer to an "unquilted" object? That's literally demonic, and akin to the modern use of "literally" to sometimes mean "figuratively".
What say you? Do you use the term "quilt" to refer to any type of comforter? Can we all agree that all quilts must be quilted, and that an unquilted object cannot be a quilt?
I puzzlingly asked him whether it was a regular comforter, or an actual quilt. He insisted they were the same thing. I insisted they were not.
Thankfully, Wikipedia was here to save us: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quilt
According to Wikipedia: "In modern English, the word "quilt" can also be used to refer to an unquilted duvet or comforter."
How can a "quilt" refer to an "unquilted" object? That's literally demonic, and akin to the modern use of "literally" to sometimes mean "figuratively".
What say you? Do you use the term "quilt" to refer to any type of comforter? Can we all agree that all quilts must be quilted, and that an unquilted object cannot be a quilt?