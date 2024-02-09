Are all comforters quilts?

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
35,146
Reaction score
25,509
At lunch today a colleague advised that when he was younger, he had a Toronto Maple Leafs "quilt".

I puzzlingly asked him whether it was a regular comforter, or an actual quilt. He insisted they were the same thing. I insisted they were not.

Thankfully, Wikipedia was here to save us: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quilt

According to Wikipedia: "In modern English, the word "quilt" can also be used to refer to an unquilted duvet or comforter."

How can a "quilt" refer to an "unquilted" object? That's literally demonic, and akin to the modern use of "literally" to sometimes mean "figuratively".

What say you? Do you use the term "quilt" to refer to any type of comforter? Can we all agree that all quilts must be quilted, and that an unquilted object cannot be a quilt?
 
The word comforter isn't used at all in Britain. I would use the word quilt and duvet interchangeably but I think the origin of quilt is something more woollen and knitted.
 
'England'
'Britain'
'America'
'ignore'
'hypocrite'
'ironic'
'Holland'
'bullets'
'spade / shovel'
'Hoover'
'Kindle'
'change a tyre'
'meet with'
'wait on'
'check' (instead of 'tick')
'sign off on'
'train station'
'speak to'
" instead of '
 
No self-respecting Sherdogger uses the word "comforter."

My bench press and height keep me warm.
 
I'm not on team "quilt" or team "comforter". I'm on team "fluffy beddy".
 
What the fuck is a quilt, I never heard of that before
 
Bonus post:

licensed-image


Everywhere except US or places culturally engulfed by it: turtle
US and areas culturally engulfed by it: turtle

1200px-A._gigantea_Aldabra_Giant_Tortoise.jpg


Non-US: tortoise
US: turtle

1200px-LT_471_%28LTZ_1471%29_Arriva_London_New_Routemaster_%2819522859218%29.jpg


Non-US: bus
US: bus

header.png


Non-US: coach
US: bus

614H3-Qgn-L._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Non-US: wrench
US: wrench

R7723365-01


Non-US: spanner
US: wrench

11CLI-STOVES-articleLarge.jpg


Non-US: gas
US: gas

petrol.jpeg


Non-US: petrol
US: gas
 
Depends on what the definition of is is.
 
I've never seen the point of quilts and comforters. I just use a normal blanket.
 
650lb Sumo said:
Bonus post:

licensed-image


Everywhere except US or places culturally engulfed by it: turtle
US and areas culturally engulfed by it: turtle

1200px-A._gigantea_Aldabra_Giant_Tortoise.jpg


Non-US: tortoise
US: turtle

1200px-LT_471_%28LTZ_1471%29_Arriva_London_New_Routemaster_%2819522859218%29.jpg


Non-US: bus
US: bus

header.png


Non-US: coach
US: bus

614H3-Qgn-L._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Non-US: wrench
US: wrench

R7723365-01


Non-US: spanner
US: wrench

11CLI-STOVES-articleLarge.jpg


Non-US: gas
US: gas

petrol.jpeg


Non-US: petrol
US: gas
Click to expand...
<{cruzshake}><{cruzshake}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GolovKing
Comedians that you just don't get why people think they are funny
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
5K
lowlife
lowlife
EndlessCritic
Opinion CBC's Journalistic Hypocrisy Laid Bare For All to See
9 10 11
Replies
203
Views
5K
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,080
Messages
55,048,324
Members
174,573
Latest member
Gholam

Share this page

Back
Top