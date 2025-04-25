Are Alaskan Malamutes bad asses?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,533
Reaction score
1,395
Anybody owned one here?

My bitch tore a pitbulls nose that attacked us in a field. It was left shaking and bleeding.

Then she just went about business afterwards and greeted the owner and wanted him to pet her. No joke.

Did not give a rats ass about that confrontation.

How fucking harsh climates did this dog breed grow up in if the supposed "fighting dog" gets traumatized, but mine doesn't give a shit.

She has also been called into dog parks by aggressive pits and walked gently to entrence and looked at me to open. I didn't.
 
Cole train said:
My dad was bitten by a dog once

A dog bit him and he jammed his hand down its throat, ripped up its stomach
Click to expand...
I heard if you hit someone in the nose with a palm strike you can shove the cartilage into the brain and kill them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
Cats are cooler.
Thats a fact science and common sense
 
lsa said:
Cats are cooler.
Thats a fact science and common sense
Click to expand...
My cat is not cooler than my dog.
I don't know if it's a one off or if my experience is indicative of a larger picture.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,202
Messages
57,211,788
Members
175,587
Latest member
Alexander Alikovski

Share this page

Back
Top