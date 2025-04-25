Are Alaskan Malamutes bad asses?

Intermission
Anybody owned one here?
My bitch tore a pitbulls nose that attacked us in a field. It was left shaking and bleeding.
Then she just went about business afterwards and greeted the owner and wanted him to pet her. No joke.
Did not give a rats ass about that confrontation.
How fucking harsh climates did this dog breed grow up in if the supposed "fighting dog" gets traumatized, but mine doesn't give a shit.
She has also been called into dog parks by aggressive pits and walked gently to entrence and looked at me to open. I didn't.
