Ardreal Holmes vs. Marlon Harrington FEB.20th Salita Promotions “Big time Boxing USA” series

Ardreal Holmes vs. Marlon Harrington Tops Salita's New Fight Series, February 20 on DAZN
Salita Promotions will launch the inaugural “Big Time Boxing USA” event streaming live on DAZN with a night of fights on Tuesday, February 20 headlined by a 10-round all-Michigan showdown as Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr. defends his USBA super welterweight championship against Detroit’s Marlon...
Salita Promotions will launch the inaugural “Big Time Boxing USA” event streaming live on DAZN with a night of fights on Tuesday, February 20 headlined by a 10-round all-Michigan showdown as Flint’s Ardreal Holmes Jr. defends his USBA super welterweight championship against Detroit’s Marlon Harrington topping a card from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.
February 20 will be the first “Big Time Boxing USA” event in a deal between Salita Promotions and DAZN to present a combination of talent development and championship cards. The live streaming action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten USBA light heavyweight champion Ali Izmailov face Britton Norwood in a 10-round bout in the co-main event.