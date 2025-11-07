  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Arctic Blitz Expected to Slam the US soon

Rhood

Rhood

Hold on to your trousers


A fierce cold snap is in the forecast for the central and eastern U.S. starting around Nov. 8, forecasters warned, with record-breaking cold possible.

The outbreak will bring the most significant temperature plunge since spring and affect more than 100 million people.
"A cold outbreak will plunge into the U.S. this weekend and bring the coldest air of the season to the Midwest and Northeast, a widespread freeze into the Deep South with some record lows possible as far South as Florida," said Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman in an online forecast.

An arctic blast is headed for the eastern US. How cold will it get?

A fierce cold snap is in the forecast for the central and eastern U.S. early next week, forecasters warned, with record-breaking cold possible.
Well, shit.
 
Is the federal government back up yet or are you guys really fucked.
 
Baja Blast >>> Arctic Blast
 
Climate change my ass, it is all a hoax I tell yall what!
 
it is times like this that I'm so happy I moved out of Illinois for Florida! Heck with the cold. Winters last a few hours here. It is cold in the morning and then warms up nicely in the afternoon.
 
Is it like the ballroom Blitz?
 
I thought this was going to be about the Third German Antarctic Expedition....... Coming back as white walker Zombies.......not some boring weather thread!!!!
 
